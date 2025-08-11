New images have been released of the Ford Fathom, the game-changing electric pick-up truck that won’t just take the American giant into a new market, but will also represent a more efficient, cost-effective way of building cars.

Arriving in 2027, the pioneering truck might constitute Ford’s most important new model since the iconic , or perhaps even the Model T.

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The scale of Ford’s undertaking with the Fathom has already been well documented. Everything from the manufacturing process to its electrical systems and batteries will be brand new, having been designed from the ground up, with the firm having borrowed a few hints and tricks from new-age manufacturers both at home in the USA and further afield.

The reason for all this innovation, though, is to offer a better value package than any of the competition can, with a proposed starting price in the US of just $28,350 (the equivalent of £21,000).

This won’t just lower the price of an electric pick-up at the point of purchase, it will also reduce the cost of total ownership – something that has universal appeal. So while sales in the UK and Europe aren’t a top priority for the moment, there’s no reason to suggest it won’t find its way to our shores in due course.

What will the Ford Fathom look like?

New images of the Ford Fathom have been revealed, giving us a better idea of what form the mid-size pick-up might take. It’s obvious that this is no typical F-150 alternative; instead, it’s far more car-like, with a single-piece body and a relatively short bed.