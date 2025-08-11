Game-changing Ford Fathom electric pick-up takes shape ahead of 2027 reveal
This revolutionary new electric workhorse may well hold the key to a much brighter future for Ford
New images have been released of the Ford Fathom, the game-changing electric pick-up truck that won’t just take the American giant into a new market, but will also represent a more efficient, cost-effective way of building cars.
Arriving in 2027, the pioneering truck might constitute Ford’s most important new model since the iconic , or perhaps even the Model T.
The scale of Ford’s undertaking with the Fathom has already been well documented. Everything from the manufacturing process to its electrical systems and batteries will be brand new, having been designed from the ground up, with the firm having borrowed a few hints and tricks from new-age manufacturers both at home in the USA and further afield.
The reason for all this innovation, though, is to offer a better value package than any of the competition can, with a proposed starting price in the US of just $28,350 (the equivalent of £21,000).
This won’t just lower the price of an electric pick-up at the point of purchase, it will also reduce the cost of total ownership – something that has universal appeal. So while sales in the UK and Europe aren’t a top priority for the moment, there’s no reason to suggest it won’t find its way to our shores in due course.
What will the Ford Fathom look like?
New images of the Ford Fathom have been revealed, giving us a better idea of what form the mid-size pick-up might take. It’s obvious that this is no typical F-150 alternative; instead, it’s far more car-like, with a single-piece body and a relatively short bed.
Its nose is squared-off and delivers a high belt-line, meaning there are shallow windows and correspondingly high walls to the main bed. The sheet metal itself will also look quite different, showcasing a more contemporary design language complemented by relatively large wheels and low-set headlights.
Early renders also suggested there will be Ford script on the nose, along with a new four-spoke wheel design, giving it a similar appearance to the SUV-based Maverick pick-up that’s already on sale in the US.
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Key technical details about the Fathom have not yet been revealed, although we do know it’ll offer more than one size of battery, as the launch $28,350 truck comes with what’s being called a ‘standard-range’ pack. Ford also says that despite the low price tag, the Fathom will be ‘remarkably modern’, providing the ‘total opposite of compromise’.
In developing the Fathom, Ford has focused on two pillars, looking at how the truck has been designed and engineered. The first priority has been to improve the aerodynamics, not just for the sake of range, but also cost. With every mile of improved range, Ford can reduce the size of the battery. This reduces weight, cost and engineering complexity on all metrics.
Three examples of aerodynamic optimisation have already been detailed, starting with an aerodynamic bed cover in a teardrop shape that’ll significantly reduce high-speed drag. More compact door mirrors, with a one-piece mechanism that is similar to those seen on new Volvos and Polestars, shrink the size by 20 per cent without minimising the glass area, and unlock another 1.5 miles of range.
Finally, the underbody fixings have shallower mounting holes and flush heads, and there are new wind deflectors that push air around the rear wheels to reduce under-body turbulence – these are all small changes, but amount to another 4.5 miles saved.
The second is an introduction of Tesla-style megacastings, which reduce complexity around large, complicated parts for the chassis, such as the front bulkhead and axle. Ford says the Maverick, its current ICE-powered mid-sized pick-up, has 162 structural components in this area. The new EV version? Just two.
How will Ford build the new Fathom?
Ford will also create a new manufacturing process, after inventing the production line with the Model T 122 years ago. The new car will be built in a tree-like manufacturing process, with substantial sub-assemblies being made on separate lines before joining up at the end for final assembly.
Ford is hoping this new way of building cars won’t just be relevant to its US operations, but to all its global manufacturing. This innovation also expands to the lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery packs, which will be manufactured in a new battery plant in Detroit, with Ford promising that it’ll be able to achieve the same range with one-third less capacity. This has other benefits including less weight, lower material costs and better efficiency.
The entire platform is designed to be flexible and practical, but it’ll go beyond just a new pick-up truck. Ford will eventually expand this new architecture to include a number of family SUVs, crossovers and commercial vans. If you’re in the market for a pick-up, or any electric car, check out the Auto Express Buy A Car service for all the latest deals.
The US brand will also integrate V2H (vehicle-to-home technology), which will be able to power your home in a black-out for up to six days from the car’s battery. This might be a niche benefit for somewhere like the UK, but is increasingly important to American customers.
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