‘Ready To Rock’ Ford Mustang goes crazy horses with tyre smokin’ 870bhp

“Not just another supercharged Mustang” is how RTR Vehicles in the US describes its latest take on Ford’s Mustang pony car. Supercharging is certainly a popular way of extracting more power from the 5-litre V8, but it’s probably fair to say not many are pumping out the 870-plus horsepower and 895Nm of torque in the new RTR Spec 5.

RTR stands for “Ready To Rock”, and is the pet project of drifting and off-road champion Vaughn Gittin Jr. “JR”, as he’s also known, has been associated with Fords for quite some time – so it’s only natural that RTR would turn to Mustangs (and the Bronco off-roader) for its special builds.

RTR will sell just 50 cars a year, each priced at $159,999, about £119,000 at current exchange rates, though it’s US-only. A lot for a Mustang, but then Ford’s in-house GTD is well over $300,000, and we’d be surprised if the car developed by a drifting champion is any less fun. If your budget is smaller, dealers are currently offering £6,600 off on new Ford Mustang Dark Horse orders though our Buy a Car service putting prices under £69,000.

What else has changed on the RTR Mustang?

The RTR Spec 5 takes some inspiration from JR’s drift machines, in contrast to the more race-track oriented approach of Ford’s own Mustang GTD. As well as the whopping stage 2 supercharger, and an intercooler to go with it, it also features an RTR by Borla cat-back active exhaust system.