New Ford Ranger Wolftrak pick-up arrives focused on style
The limited-run Wolftrak is based on the Wildtrak but adds various aesthetic tweaks
The Ford Ranger line-up has a temporary new member in the form of the Wolftrak. The limited-edition model features a greater sense of style than other Rangers. The looks are much like the high performance Ranger Raptor, but it doesn’t have that pick-up’s cargo-carrying and towing compromises.
Unlike the Raptor, the Ranger Wolftrak can haul up to 3,500kg and has a one-tonne payload. It uses the existing Wildtrak as a starting point, but adds lots of aesthetic tweaks, most notably Signature Traction Green paintwork, which Ford says “feels right at home in fields, forests and all-weather work sites”.
To go with that, the air dam, 18-inch wheels (shod in all-terrain tyres), grille surround, door handles and mirror caps are all finished in black, while the front doors and the tailgate get Conquer Grey decals. The finishing exterior touch is a long-legged sports bar, which has the dual purpose of giving something for cargo or leisure equipment to be lashed to while also looking quite cool.
In the cabin, there’s Traction Green stitching and matching anodising for various elements, including the air vent surrounds. There are also two-tone seats finished in black and yet more Traction Green, finished with a neat embroidered Wolftrak logo.
Like the Wildtrak, the Wolftrak comes with various features that’ll prove handy for trade use, including Pro Backup Assist, a 360-degree camera and a blind-spot monitor that has trailering in mind.
The Wolftrak spec is available on both the 3.0-litre V6 diesel and plug-in hybrid versions of the Ranger. Buyers can also choose from the four-door, five-seat Double Cab and the two-door, four-seat Super Cab body styles. There are no mechanical changes, which means 237bhp and 600Nm of torque from the diesel, and 277bhp with 697Nm from the plug-in hybrid, which also manages up to 25.5 miles of electric-only running.
Orders will open before the year is out, with a starting price that’s likely to be slightly above the £44,900 (excl. VAT) charged for the Ranger Wildtrak.
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