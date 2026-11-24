The Ford Ranger line-up has a temporary new member in the form of the Wolftrak. The limited-edition model features a greater sense of style than other Rangers. The looks are much like the high performance Ranger Raptor, but it doesn’t have that pick-up’s cargo-carrying and towing compromises.

Unlike the Raptor, the Ranger Wolftrak can haul up to 3,500kg and has a one-tonne payload. It uses the existing Wildtrak as a starting point, but adds lots of aesthetic tweaks, most notably Signature Traction Green paintwork, which Ford says “feels right at home in fields, forests and all-weather work sites”.

To go with that, the air dam, 18-inch wheels (shod in all-terrain tyres), grille surround, door handles and mirror caps are all finished in black, while the front doors and the tailgate get Conquer Grey decals. The finishing exterior touch is a long-legged sports bar, which has the dual purpose of giving something for cargo or leisure equipment to be lashed to while also looking quite cool.

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In the cabin, there’s Traction Green stitching and matching anodising for various elements, including the air vent surrounds. There are also two-tone seats finished in black and yet more Traction Green, finished with a neat embroidered Wolftrak logo.

Like the Wildtrak, the Wolftrak comes with various features that’ll prove handy for trade use, including Pro Backup Assist, a 360-degree camera and a blind-spot monitor that has trailering in mind.

The Wolftrak spec is available on both the 3.0-litre V6 diesel and plug-in hybrid versions of the Ranger. Buyers can also choose from the four-door, five-seat Double Cab and the two-door, four-seat Super Cab body styles. There are no mechanical changes, which means 237bhp and 600Nm of torque from the diesel, and 277bhp with 697Nm from the plug-in hybrid, which also manages up to 25.5 miles of electric-only running.

Orders will open before the year is out, with a starting price that’s likely to be slightly above the £44,900 (excl. VAT) charged for the Ranger Wildtrak.

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