Got stuff to haul? You’re probably in the market for a pick-up, and if that’s the case, then the Ford Ranger has probably come up on your radar at some point, because it’s the best-selling model in the class. With a wide range and competitive pricing, the Ford does everything buyers ask of it – but does that mean it’s the best choice?

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Chinese giant BYD has another option, with the new Shark, and it looks set to give the Ranger a hard time. While customers in this class are fiercely loyal, they’re also smart enough to know when there’s a better alternative out there, and the Shark arrives with performance, economy and features that its rivals might struggle to match.

It all centres around the Shark’s plug-in hybrid powertrain, which punches well above its weight in terms of power and torque, and has a huge battery slung underneath for more than 50 miles of electric running.

To face up to the Shark, we’ve brought in Ford’s similarly fresh Ranger PHEV, to see whether the UK’s best-seller is just as strong even when it’s not powered by a diesel engine. Which pick-up truck is worth your money?

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BYD Shark

Model: BYD Shark 1.5T DMO Design Price: £47,295 Powertrain: 1.5-litre 4cyl PHEV, 430bhp 0-62mph: 5.7 seconds Test efficiency: 80.7mpg Official range: 401 miles Annual VED: £360

New BYD models seem to be appearing every other month as the brand expands its portfolio, and the Shark shows it hasn’t forgotten niche markets. There’s a ladder chassis underneath the BYD, albeit with double-wishbone suspension at the rear rather than the more traditional leaf springs.