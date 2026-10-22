Verdict

The BYD Shark comes with plenty of kit, interior space and quality to really work as a plug-in hybrid family vehicle. The Shark’s blend of quietness and off-road ability is pretty remarkable, but the on-road dynamics, especially in urban areas, do let it down. At the very least, BYD has made sure with the Shark that the fledgling plug-in hybrid pick-up truck market is already a fiercely competitive one.

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BYD is quickly looking to cover all the most important segments in the UK market and next on its list is the one for pick-up trucks, which it is looking to conquer with the new BYD Shark.

The pick-up truck sector is a tricky one to succeed in. The Mercedes X-Class, the Nissan Navara it was based on, the Fiat Fullback and the Mitsubishi L200 all fell by the wayside in recent years - although the L200 has made a comeback. If there’s one brand with the ambition and resources to take a slice of the pick-up pie, then it’s BYD.

The Shark has already been on sale in several other markets, including Australia where it’s become the country’s most popular plug-in hybrid. It’s not quite the most popular truck or ‘ute’, over there though - that honor goes to its biggest rival, the Ford Ranger.