Genesis is preparing for its next big attempt to crack the European market, this time built on the back of a new high-performing hybrid powertrain. It will appear first in this updated GV70, before spreading to other Genesis models, meaning the premium Korean brand will then offer both hybrid and BEV options across multiple models.

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The new hybrid-powered GV70 will feature basically the same body as the existing BEV variant, but in these spyshots we can already see the newcomer has a fresh grille, plus new front and rear bumpers, wheels and trim elements. However, its major updates will be under the bonnet, where Genesis will fit a brand-new hybrid powertrain that will dramatically reduce fuel consumption and emissions.

The system is based on a new 2.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine that’s joined by two electric motors. The first small e-motor will be the car’s starter motor and alternator, similar to a 48V mild-hybrid system, but a second, more powerful e-motor will provide drive to the wheels.

This set-up has allowed Genesis’ engineers to optimise the petrol engine’s operating band. Much like new-age hybrid systems in high-performance cars, this will fill in the performance gaps of the engine with electric power, while also reducing load.

Peak power is rated at 329bhp, with torque at a sturdy 460Nm. When fitted to the larger three-row Hyundai Palisade SUV, it’s capable of around 40mpg on the combined cycle. This might not sound particularly great, but it’s a 45 per cent improvement over a similarly powerful non-hybrid turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine currently used in overseas markets.

Genesis has had a slow start in the UK and Europe, and this has generally been the fault of the powertrain options rather than the cars themselves. At first, the brand’s pure-petrol engines weren’t suited to our requirements, and while BEV options have arrived since, they aren’t as competitive as European rivals.

However, with the brand in the process of fitting new hybrid powertrains and continually tweaking its BEV options, now could be the time for Genesis to find its feet in the UK and Europe.

Until the new GV70 arrives, check out other new high-end SUV models on the Auto Express Buy a Car service for all the latest deals.