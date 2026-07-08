Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

New Genesis GV70 hybrid could be make or break for the brand

Genesis has been spied testing a brand-new hybrid powertrain for its attractive X3-rivalling SUV

By:Jordan Katsianis
8 Jul 2026
New Genesis GV70 testing - front 3/49

Genesis is preparing for its next big attempt to crack the European market, this time built on the back of a new high-performing hybrid powertrain. It will appear first in this updated GV70, before spreading to other Genesis models, meaning the premium Korean brand will then offer both hybrid and BEV options across multiple models.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The new hybrid-powered GV70 will feature basically the same body as the existing BEV variant, but in these spyshots we can already see the newcomer has a fresh grille, plus new front and rear bumpers, wheels and trim elements. However, its major updates will be under the bonnet, where Genesis will fit a brand-new hybrid powertrain that will dramatically reduce fuel consumption and emissions. 

The system is based on a new 2.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine that’s joined by two electric motors. The first small e-motor will be the car’s starter motor and alternator, similar to a 48V mild-hybrid system, but a second, more powerful e-motor will provide drive to the wheels. 

This set-up has allowed Genesis’ engineers to optimise the petrol engine’s operating band. Much like new-age hybrid systems in high-performance cars, this will fill in the performance gaps of the engine with electric power, while also reducing load. 

Peak power is rated at 329bhp, with torque at a sturdy 460Nm. When fitted to the larger three-row Hyundai Palisade SUV, it’s capable of around 40mpg on the combined cycle. This might not sound particularly great, but it’s a 45 per cent improvement over a similarly powerful non-hybrid turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine currently used in overseas markets. 

Genesis has had a slow start in the UK and Europe, and this has generally been the fault of the powertrain options rather than the cars themselves. At first, the brand’s pure-petrol engines weren’t suited to our requirements, and while BEV options have arrived since, they aren’t as competitive as European rivals. 

However, with the brand in the process of fitting new hybrid powertrains and continually tweaking its BEV options, now could be the time for Genesis to find its feet in the UK and Europe. 

Until the new GV70 arrives, check out other new high-end SUV models on the Auto Express Buy a Car service for all the latest deals.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Jordan Katsianis
News editor

News editor at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Car Deal of the Day: Genesis GV70 is posh and left-field SUV for just £389 a month
Genesis GV70 - cornering

Car Deal of the Day: Genesis GV70 is posh and left-field SUV for just £389 a month

The GV70 really stands out from the usual premium SUV competition. It’s our Deal of the Day for 11 March.
News
11 Mar 2026
Used Genesis GV70 (Mk1, 2021-date) buyer’s guide: a premium alternative to the Germans
Used Genesis GV70 Mk1 - front static

Used Genesis GV70 (Mk1, 2021-date) buyer’s guide: a premium alternative to the Germans

A full used buyer’s guide on the Genesis GV70 covering the Mk1 that’s been on sale in the UK since 2021
Used car tests
21 Oct 2025

Most Popular

New Polestar 2 on the way: More range, better tech and a saloon transformation
Polestar 2 - exclusive image

New Polestar 2 on the way: More range, better tech and a saloon transformation

The new Polestar 2 is set to morph into a sporty saloon, and our exclusive image previews how it could look
News
6 Jul 2026
The UK's first Chinese car UK brand casualty? Skywell is looking at the exit
Skywell BE11 - front cornering

The UK's first Chinese car UK brand casualty? Skywell is looking at the exit

Skywell sold a grand total of 31 cars in the UK last year and its importer, Innovation Automotive, has now shut down
News
6 Jul 2026
New XPeng X9 seven-seat MPV to offer Lexus luxury for £25k less
XPeng X9 - front static

New XPeng X9 seven-seat MPV to offer Lexus luxury for £25k less

China’s latest premium electric MPV has 380 miles of range, ultra-fast 800v charging and space for the whole family
News
7 Jul 2026

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content