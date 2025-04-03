New Hyundai Nexo hydrogen fuel-cell SUV revealed at Korean Mobility Show
One of Hyundai’s most ambitious engineering projects won’t be coming to the UK - through no fault of its own
Hyundai has revealed the new Nexo SUV, the second generation of its hydrogen fuel-cell electric vehicle (FCEV). Like the original Hyundai Nexo, this innovative new model shows off the leading role the brand is playing in attempting to bring this powertrain technology to the mass market. It’s tech that few other manufacturers continue to develop, because of the rise of battery-electric powertrains as the leading environmentally friendly technology.
At 4,750mm long, the new Nexo is around the same size as a BMW X3, and sits at the top of Hyundai’s range as a high-priced halo product that also previews the design language of future models from the company. In this respect, the Nexo confirms Hyundai’s habit of eclectic design across its line-up, with a striking retro appearance that looks more eighties soft-roader than modern FCEV.
The blocky design up front and its square headlight fairings contrast with horizontal lines across the front bumper. These give it the appearance of being separated into two or even three pieces. More funky elements like the floating rear quarter windows, the 45-degree slope of the rear window, and horizontal indentations along the doors also reinforce this retro look. Yet this is all connected back to Hyundai’s other models by the pixel motif in the front and rear lights.
Nevertheless, the Nexo is all about its cutting-edge fuel-cell powertrain, which has had considerable improvements over the previous generation. The system works by using a hydrogen fuel cell that feeds a battery to then power an electric motor. The battery’s power has been doubled, to 80kW, while the e-motor is more powerful, with an output of 204bhp. They allow the new Nexo to hit 62mph from rest in 7.8 seconds, much quicker than the 9.2 seconds the old car was capable of.
Advances in the storage of liquid hydrogen have also seen the fuel tank’s capacity jump to 6.69kg – a 360g improvement over the previous car – thanks to being able to store the hydrogen at a higher density, rather than the tank itself having more capacity. The result is a 434-mile range, and the tank can be refilled with hydrogen in the same time it takes to refill a petrol tank.
The Nexo still needs to function as a family-friendly SUV, and it has a 993-litre boot capacity (more than the first generation), while it’s also able to tow a one-tonne trailer. Plus it will run the latest Hyundai digital interface accessed through twin 12.3-inch screens ahead of the driver.
Unfortunately, anyone wanting a Nexo in the UK is out of luck for now, because Hyundai has no intention of bringing the car here due to the lack of a hydrogen refuelling infrastructure. As it stands, there are just 16 refill stations in the UK, making it nearly impossible to run a FCEV unless you happen to be very close to a station.
Is there a place for hydrogen fuel-cell cars in the UK? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section...
