New Hyundai Nexo hydrogen fuel-cell SUV revealed at Korean Mobility Show

Hyundai has revealed the new Nexo SUV, the second generation of its hydrogen fuel-cell electric vehicle (FCEV). Like the original Hyundai Nexo, this innovative new model shows off the leading role the brand is playing in attempting to bring this powertrain technology to the mass market. It’s tech that few other manufacturers continue to develop, because of the rise of battery-electric powertrains as the leading environmentally friendly technology.

At 4,750mm long, the new Nexo is around the same size as a BMW X3, and sits at the top of Hyundai’s range as a high-priced halo product that also previews the design language of future models from the company. In this respect, the Nexo confirms Hyundai’s habit of eclectic design across its line-up, with a striking retro appearance that looks more eighties soft-roader than modern FCEV.

The blocky design up front and its square headlight fairings contrast with horizontal lines across the front bumper. These give it the appearance of being separated into two or even three pieces. More funky elements like the floating rear quarter windows, the 45-degree slope of the rear window, and horizontal indentations along the doors also reinforce this retro look. Yet this is all connected back to Hyundai’s other models by the pixel motif in the front and rear lights.

Nevertheless, the Nexo is all about its cutting-edge fuel-cell powertrain, which has had considerable improvements over the previous generation. The system works by using a hydrogen fuel cell that feeds a battery to then power an electric motor. The battery’s power has been doubled, to 80kW, while the e-motor is more powerful, with an output of 204bhp. They allow the new Nexo to hit 62mph from rest in 7.8 seconds, much quicker than the 9.2 seconds the old car was capable of.