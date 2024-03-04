Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
News

Car Deal of the Day: £260 per month for Hyundai’s Tucson, our favourite mid-size SUV

The Hyundai Tucson might be all the car you could ever need and at £260 per month it’s our Deal of the Day for Monday 4 March

by: Alastair Crooks
4 Mar 2024
Kia Sportage vs Hyundai Tucson - Hyundai Tucson front
  • Family-friendly
  • Solid drive
  • £260 per month

The Hyundai Tucson is a wonderful family SUV that manages to mix good looks, fuel efficiency, practicality, a good driving experience and strong technology. This leasing deal we found on leaseloco.com secures a well-equipped Tucson SE Connect for just £260 a month.

The deal sits over a period of four years with an initial deposit of £3,122. The annual mileage limit stands at 5,000 miles, but should you extend that to 10,000 miles per year you’ll only pay an additional premium of  £21 a month. There’s decent flexibility with the term length too, a two-year deal increases the monthly payments by £2.50 and three years bumps that price by £6.80. 

Our Mid-Size SUV of the Year winner in 2023, the Tucson is a versatile family car with a wide range of attributes. This deal is based on the base-spec SE Connect, but don’t think that it’s light on equipment. As standard you get twin 10.25-inch screens up front with Hyundai’s excellent infotainment system and in-built sat-nav. There’s also cruise control, rear parking sensors, a parking camera, dual-zone climate control and tinted windows. 

Powering this Tucson is a 1.6-litre four-cylinder petrol engine with 148bhp and 250Nm of torque going to the front wheels via a six-speed manual transmission. It’s also hybridised so fuel efficiency is pretty respectable at a combined 42.1mpg. The Tucson is one of the better-driving family SUVs too, managing to balance a refined ride with decent agility and composure in the bends. 

It’s big inside. If you’re a tall adult you’ll have no issue getting comfortable in the front or rear and in the boot there’s a whopping 620-litre capacity, more than the Kia Sportage sister model, the Toyota RAV4, the Honda CR-V and the Nissan Qashqai.  

As usual with our Car Deal of the Day selections, terms and conditions apply and offers are subject to change. Our experts choose the best deals they can find on cars that we’re happy to recommend.

Check out the Hyundai Tucson Car Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day here...

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

Recommended

Car Deal of the Day: Nissan Leaf is a proper family EV for £185 per month
Nissan Leaf - front
News

Car Deal of the Day: Nissan Leaf is a proper family EV for £185 per month

Well-built, practical and refined are all great reasons to get a Nissan Leaf - our Deal of the Day from 1 March
1 Mar 2024
Car Deal of the Day: new razor-sharp Toyota C-HR hybrid SUV for £257 a month
Toyota C-HR 2.0 Hybrid GR Sport front corner static shot
News

Car Deal of the Day: new razor-sharp Toyota C-HR hybrid SUV for £257 a month

The recently-launched second generation of Toyota’s funky hybrid SUV is our Deal of the Day for 29th February
29 Feb 2024
Car Deal of the Day: sporty Cupra Formentor plug-in hybrid SUV from just £275 a month
Cupra Formentor - front cornering
News

Car Deal of the Day: sporty Cupra Formentor plug-in hybrid SUV from just £275 a month

Offering decent performance and tax-busting efficiency, the Cupra Formentor PHEV SUV is our Deal of the Day for 28 February at £275 a month
28 Feb 2024
Car Deal of the Day: Tesla Model 3 ownership can be a reality from just £238 a month
Used Tesla Model 3 - front cornering
News

Car Deal of the Day: Tesla Model 3 ownership can be a reality from just £238 a month

This hugely desirable used Tesla Model 3 looks great value at this bargain price, and is our Deal of the Day for 27 February
27 Feb 2024

Most Popular

New Renault 4 EV: price, specs, release date and all the details
Renault 4 - front (watermarked)
News

New Renault 4 EV: price, specs, release date and all the details

Renault’s retro revolution will continue with a new version of the iconic Renault 4 as a small electric car. Here’s everything we know about it
2 Mar 2024
New Kia EV9 Air 2024 review: entry-level model is appealing in almost every way
Kia EV9 Air - front
Road tests

New Kia EV9 Air 2024 review: entry-level model is appealing in almost every way

The all-electric Kia EV9 SUV has a new entry-point, and it just might be the pick of the range
1 Mar 2024
Car Deal of the Day: new razor-sharp Toyota C-HR hybrid SUV for £257 a month
Toyota C-HR 2.0 Hybrid GR Sport front corner static shot
News

Car Deal of the Day: new razor-sharp Toyota C-HR hybrid SUV for £257 a month

The recently-launched second generation of Toyota’s funky hybrid SUV is our Deal of the Day for 29th February
29 Feb 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content