Car Deal of the Day: £260 per month for Hyundai’s Tucson, our favourite mid-size SUV

The Hyundai Tucson is a wonderful family SUV that manages to mix good looks, fuel efficiency, practicality, a good driving experience and strong technology. This leasing deal we found on leaseloco.com secures a well-equipped Tucson SE Connect for just £260 a month.

The deal sits over a period of four years with an initial deposit of £3,122. The annual mileage limit stands at 5,000 miles, but should you extend that to 10,000 miles per year you’ll only pay an additional premium of £21 a month. There’s decent flexibility with the term length too, a two-year deal increases the monthly payments by £2.50 and three years bumps that price by £6.80.

Our Mid-Size SUV of the Year winner in 2023, the Tucson is a versatile family car with a wide range of attributes. This deal is based on the base-spec SE Connect, but don’t think that it’s light on equipment. As standard you get twin 10.25-inch screens up front with Hyundai’s excellent infotainment system and in-built sat-nav. There’s also cruise control, rear parking sensors, a parking camera, dual-zone climate control and tinted windows.

Powering this Tucson is a 1.6-litre four-cylinder petrol engine with 148bhp and 250Nm of torque going to the front wheels via a six-speed manual transmission. It’s also hybridised so fuel efficiency is pretty respectable at a combined 42.1mpg. The Tucson is one of the better-driving family SUVs too, managing to balance a refined ride with decent agility and composure in the bends.

It’s big inside. If you’re a tall adult you’ll have no issue getting comfortable in the front or rear and in the boot there’s a whopping 620-litre capacity, more than the Kia Sportage sister model, the Toyota RAV4, the Honda CR-V and the Nissan Qashqai.

