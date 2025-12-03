Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
Opinion

Think the radical Jaguar Type 00 is a huge mistake? The internet disagrees

Jaguar’s controversial rebrand has ruffled a few feathers, but dismiss it at your peril – the hype is real

By:Richard Ingram
3 Dec 2025
Opinion - Jaguar Concept Type 00

Late last year, Jaguar pulled the covers off its radical Type 00 concept car, and with it, a controversial rebrand that sent shockwaves through the automotive industry. Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ll know exactly what we’re talking about.

Plenty of haters were quick to dismiss the campaign as a trashy marketing gimmick, many of whom took to the comments’ section of the Auto Express website. One loyal reader branded it “fully woke”, with another calling it “meaningless nonsense”. A particularly eloquent respondent stated: “Jaguar is emblematic of the ridiculous world we now live in; everything targeted at absurdly wealthy people with room-temperature IQs”.

Yet Jaguar maintained its focus and showed no signs of faltering – even in the wake of the most costly cyber attack in British history, and news just yesterday that its design chief Gerry McGovern had unexpectedly left the business with little or no notice.

Advertisement - Article continues below

As a statement of intent and to remind us that plans are progressing, the maker rolled out the Type 00 in front of the prestigious Chancery Rosewood hotel in central London this week – and we were among the first to see it in the metal. Looking resplendent in ‘London Red’, the new satin shade stopped passers-by in their tracks; smartphones snapping, we overheard one say: “I’ve never seen a Ferrari look so insignificant” – referring to the sparkling F8 Tributo that’d been relegated to a parking spot down the street.

Not a bad word was said in the 20 minutes we were standing alongside it. Within 24 hours, more than 600,000 people had viewed our 30-second social video on Instagram, with almost 5,000 comments added to the thread. Sure, not all of them were positive, but the appetite for the Jaguar rebrand was undeniable. Social media had spoken: if it’s conversation that JLR is looking for, the Type 00 absolutely nails its brief.

Jaguar UK’s brand director, Santino Pietrosanti, was keen to reiterate the maker’s “copy nothing” motto, referencing models of the past including the original SS, as well as icons like the XJS and XJ220. As he acknowledged: even the F-Pace SUV moved the needle when it shot to a five-star Auto Express road-test verdict back in 2016.

Lest we forget: Jaguar was in a state of peril post-Covid, selling only a fraction of the cars it did at its peak. Something needed to be done to modernise and revolutionise the brand for the electric era. You might not recognise Jaguar anymore, but many, many more people will.

Get even more from Auto Express, follow our channels...
Google
Reddit 
Whatsapp

Skip advert
Advertisement
Richard Ingram
Deputy editor

Richard has been part of the team for over a decade. During this time he has covered a huge amount of news and reviews for Auto Express, as well as being the face of Carbuyer and DrivingElectric on Youtube. In his current role as deputy editor, he is now responsible for keeping our content flowing and managing our team of talented writers.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Jaguar Type 00 design boss Gerry McGovern leaves JLR
JLR designer Gerry McGovern and the Jaguar Type 00

Jaguar Type 00 design boss Gerry McGovern leaves JLR

One year on from the huge backlash at Jaguar going ‘woke’, the company’s chief creative officer departs
News
2 Dec 2025
Future of Jaguar, kill or cure? 5 huge challenges new CEO must meet to revive JLR
Jaguar&#039;s new CEO PB Bilaji - header image

Future of Jaguar, kill or cure? 5 huge challenges new CEO must meet to revive JLR

New CEO to take the reins following the cyberattack which caused a £485m loss and could wipe out whole-year profits
Features
14 Nov 2025
The scariest cars we've ever driven
Scariest cars we&#039;ve ever driven - header image, 2025

The scariest cars we've ever driven

The Auto Express team have cast their minds back to the scariest cars they’ve had to endure
Best cars & vans
31 Oct 2025
Jaguar Land Rover cyber attack was costliest in British history, and the pain isn’t over
Land Rover Defender 110 County - front corner left

Jaguar Land Rover cyber attack was costliest in British history, and the pain isn’t over

Cyber attack cost the economy anywhere between £1.6 and £2.1billion
News
22 Oct 2025

Most Popular

Motability’s definition of a ‘premium’ car is outdated, and here’s why
Tom Motability opinion

Motability’s definition of a ‘premium’ car is outdated, and here’s why

Our consumer reporter believes Motability needs to get with the times and reasses what it classifies as a premium car
Opinion
28 Nov 2025
Exclusive car stereo test: are premium car audio upgrades worth it?
Car Audio test - VW driving

Exclusive car stereo test: are premium car audio upgrades worth it?

We listen to what the experts at Richer Sounds think about car companies' regular and upgraded stereo set-ups
Features
1 Dec 2025
New Kia Seltos ready for big reveal: compact SUV with petrol power to be uncovered in days
Kia Seltos - front teased

New Kia Seltos ready for big reveal: compact SUV with petrol power to be uncovered in days

Kia clearly can’t get enough of the small SUV sector
News
1 Dec 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content