Celebrating a very successful 20 years in mass production, Land Rover has revealed a special edition of its Range Rover Sport that offers unique combinations of features and colours. Alongside this limited-run model will be a new addition to the Sport range for the time being, called the Range Rover Sport Battersea.

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The more dramatic of the pair is the limited-run Range Rover Sport Twenty Edition, and it combines a selection of high-end kit from the SV model with a plug-in hybrid powertrain.

The main signifying feature from the outside is the Sanguillo Orange paint colour, which is unique to the Twenty Edition and is designed to hark back to the Range Stormer Concept that preceded the production Range Rover Sport. This is complemented by black 23-inch wheels; these can also be specified in Sparkle Silver. If orange is a little bright for you, Santorini Black and Ostuni White finishes are also available.

Black Windsor leather trims the cabin and this is applied to the same carbon-backed bucket seats that were only previously found on the SV model. The rooflining is also finished in black suedecloth fabric, and the seat-backs and dashboard trim are made from forged carbon fibre in a matt finish.

Range Rover’s P550e plug-in hybrid is the only powertrain offered, which combines an in-line six-cylinder petrol engine with an electric motor and a 38.2kWh battery pack. Combined power is 542bhp, and it can cover up to 71 miles on electric power. Prices start at £115,790, which is only slightly more expensive than a P550e Autobiography on which the special edition is based.

The Range Rover Sport Battersea is part of the London Editions range. This has a less dramatic set of changes, with the combination of a black roof, black styling elements and 22-inch forged wheels fitted as standard, plus unique Battersea badging on the exterior and etched into the interior trim pieces. Prices start at £88,670, and the car is available with a range of different powertrain options.

There’s little doubt that one of the UK’s most successful automotive exports has been the Range Rover Sport. The slightly more compact, but no less luxurious SUV widened the aristocratic appeal of Range Rover across the globe. It’s only fitting that after 20 years on sale its success is celebrated.

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