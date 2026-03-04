Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

New Range Rover Sport SV Ultimate pays tribute to the original SVR

Available in the same Velocity Blue Gloss as the original Range Rover Sport SVR, new SV Ultimate is limited to 500 UK units

By:Richard Ingram
4 Mar 2026
Behold, the “ultimate” interpretation of Land Rover’s dynamic flagship: the Range Rover Sport SV Ultimate. This UK-only special edition is priced from £145,995, with the maker claiming each blends “focused performance, reductive design and a discreet element of rarity”. Just 500 will be built.

That rarity extends to the car’s paint palette. The SV Ultimate introduces a “tightly defined palette of SV Ultra Metallic finishes” – including Velocity Blue Gloss, first seen on the original Range Rover Sport SVR and never offered on the SV. Two further colours – Obsidian Black Satin and Ethereal Frost Satin – are also available.

Somewhat ironically, the Ultimate edition undercuts both the Range Rover Sport SV Black, as well as the Range Rover Sport SV Carbon – suggesting it isn’t quite the ultimate expression of SV that Land Rover’s led you to believe. All cars come with a contrast black roof with sliding panoramic glass, plus SV-specific Brembo brakes hidden by 23-inch forged wheels in dark grey or black. Inside, the cabin’s trimmed in perforated Windsor leather in Light Cloud/Ebony.

As with all Range Rover Sport SVs, the Ultimate model is powered by a familiar 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 producing 626bhp and 750Nm of torque. It retains the standard SV’s 6D Dynamics suspension from the Defender Octa – a “hydraulically interlinked system designed to virtually eliminate pitch and roll for near-level cornering and confident braking and acceleration”.

Land Rover says each SV Ultimate Edition will be subject to a personal handover at the Range Rover Studio in Solihull, and that every customer will benefit from an exclusive track experience. On sale now, interested parties are told to contact their local Land Rover retailer for more information.

Can’t wait? The existing Range Rover Sport SV is available now through Auto Express Buy a Car, though at almost £2k per month, it’s not cheap. Why not opt for the standard but still opulent SE model – it’s almost half price!

Richard Ingram
Deputy editor

Richard has been part of the team for over a decade. During this time he has covered a huge amount of news and reviews for Auto Express, as well as being the face of Carbuyer and DrivingElectric on Youtube. In his current role as deputy editor, he is now responsible for keeping our content flowing and managing our team of talented writers.

