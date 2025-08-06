Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

New Range Rover Sport SV Carbon flagship revealed with eye-watering price ta

New top-rung of the Range Rover SV ladder adds lots of carbon-fibre components and a hefty premium

By:Jordan Katsianis
5 Aug 2025
Range Rover Sport SV Carbon - front16

Consider the Range Rover Sport SV range complete (for now) thanks to the addition of a top-spec SV Carbon model priced from £165,045. This makes it nearly £25,000 more than the ‘base’ Range Rover Sport SV, and while it does pick up lots of extra kit, there are still a few key carbon elements missing from the spec sheet.

The new SV Carbon will be available in four ‘curated’ colours from the SV Premium palette, and includes other elements that are usually optional, such as the chopped carbon exterior package, carbon sleeves over the quad exhaust pipes and 23-inch forged alloy wheels. 

The same chopped carbon material is used on many of the interior finishers and seat backs, and is specified alongside the standard SV’s range of four interior colour options, including black, red, off-white and a leather-free grey fabric. If you’re not a fan of chopped carbon and its granite-like look, you can switch to an optional Twill Carbon Fibre finish, which has a more traditional woven appearance. 

Looking for a cheaper option? You can get a great deal on a new Range Rover Sport through our Find a Car service, or check out our prices on used Range Rover Sport models.

Range Rover Sport SV Carbon - dash16

As mentioned, there are a few items missing from the kit list; lots of the SV’s high-profile carbon elements are still optional. These include an exposed carbon-fibre bonnet, which is a £4,100 extra, but most conspicuous by their absence are the 23-inch carbon-fibre wheels and carbon-ceramic brakes. Together they add another £16,105 to the list price. With all these options fitted, it takes the SV Carbon’s price to just over £185k. 

There are no technical changes to the SV Carbon, so the standard car’s BMW-sourced 4.4-litre V8 engine still produces 627bhp, channeled through an eight-speed automatic transmission and Land Rover’s capable all-wheel drive system. The clever 6D hydraulic suspension system from the Defender Octa is also standard fit.

Rivals include the new Aston Martin DBX S and the Bentley Bentaga S, with hybrid-assisted competitors like the Lamborghini Urus SE, Porsche Cayenne Turbo e-Hybrid and BMW XM also priced at around £200,000.

Jordan Katsianis
Senior staff writer

Senior staff writer at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

