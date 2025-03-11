The all-electric Lexus RZ has been renewed for 2025 with a revised trim level structure and the addition of some interesting new technology - some of which is the first of its kind to be deployed in Europe.

After a decade in development, a steer-by-wire system can now be had on the RZ. It’s said to provide a “new driving experience with smooth, easy and more intuitive operation” according to Lexus. It’s offered on the new F Sport version which gets an unusual yoke-style rectangular steering wheel.

For the updated RZ, Lexus has removed the entry-level Urban trim which opened the electric SUVs line up from £50,145. As a result, the RZ will now start at £53,995 for the Premium, rising to £55,595 for Premium Plus and £65,795 for Takumi. Then comes the new F Sport from £67,795 with the F Sport Takumi at £69,995. The revised car is set to go on sale in the first quarter of 2026 in the UK and the existing RZ models are currently being offered with discounts of up to £5,000 on our Buy A Car service.

The new steer-by-wire system, which is only offered on the F Sport, also allows for steering ratios to be adjusted according to speed. There’s no physical link between the steering ‘wheel’ and the front wheels and only 200 degrees of steering lock (far less than a full turn) with Lexus stating the technology should make for better low-speed manoeuvrability, a more agile drive on twistier roads and better high-speed motorway stability.