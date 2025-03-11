Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Lexus RZ updates bring all-new steer-by-wire system as part of major tech boost

The Lexus RZ has lost the entry-level Urban trim but gained a range-topping F Sport along with some extra range

By:Alastair Crooks
1 Oct 2025
2026 Lexus RZ - front 3/415

The all-electric Lexus RZ has been renewed for 2025 with a revised trim level structure and the addition of some interesting new technology - some of which is the first of its kind to be deployed in Europe. 

After a decade in development, a steer-by-wire system can now be had on the RZ. It’s said to provide a “new driving experience with smooth, easy and more intuitive operation” according to Lexus. It’s offered on the new F Sport version which gets an unusual yoke-style rectangular steering wheel. 

For the updated RZ, Lexus has removed the entry-level Urban trim which opened the electric SUVs line up from £50,145. As a result, the RZ will now start at £53,995 for the Premium, rising to £55,595 for Premium Plus and £65,795 for Takumi. Then comes the new F Sport from £67,795 with the F Sport Takumi at £69,995. The revised car is set to go on sale in the first quarter of 2026 in the UK and the existing RZ models are currently being offered with discounts of up to £5,000 on our Buy A Car service

The new steer-by-wire system, which is only offered on the F Sport, also allows for steering ratios to be adjusted according to speed. There’s no physical link between the steering ‘wheel’ and the front wheels and only 200 degrees of steering lock (far less than a full turn) with Lexus stating the technology should make for better low-speed manoeuvrability, a more agile drive on twistier roads and better high-speed motorway stability. 

It comes alongside a newly developed Interactive Manual Drive system that introduces what Lexus calls an “eight-speed virtual gear set-up” complete with paddle shift controls behind that steering yoke. There are also simulated engine sounds and a rev limiter to give a sense of timing to the gearchanges.

The RZ gets the same powertrain updates as we’ve already seen on its Toyota’s bZ4X sister car, which means a new battery and electric motor providing more power. As with the rest of the RZ range, the 350e uses a new 77kWh battery with a 221bhp on the front axle resulting in a maximum 353 miles of range (81 miles more than before). 

2026 Lexus RZ - driver view15

There’s also the RZ 500e, which can be had on Premium, Premium Plus and Takumi grades, upping the power output to 376bhp thanks to a dual-motor output, but reducing the range to 311 miles. The RZ 550e (only offered on F Sport) has a 402bhp dual-motor system and a range of 280 miles. 

Lexus has tweaked the RZ with the latest iteration of its all-wheel drive ‘Direct4’ system. On dual-motor cars it’s possible to adjust power between the axles from 100 per cent on the front to 20 to 80 per cent respectively on the front and rear. The towing capacity of the RZ has doubled to 1,500kg as well. 

The F Sport brings a suite of new kit with 20-inch alloy wheels, additional spoilers front and rear, sport seats, metal pedals, Lexus’ blue ‘Ultrasuede’ upholstery and an optional two-tone paint finish. The F Sport Takumi adds a 13-speaker Mark Levinson sound system and a dimmable panoramic roof.

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

