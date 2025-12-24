Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Skip advert
New Lexus RZ 600e F Sport Performance is a 420bhp Christmas cracker

This ultimate version of the Lexus RZ is one Christmas present we won’t get in the UK

By:Alastair Crooks
24 Dec 2025
Lexus RZ 600e - front and rear static 5

Lexus has revealed a new range-topper for its all-electric RZ - the 600e F Sport Performance. Not only does it get a wild bodykit, but there’s also more power, beefier brakes and the latest version of Lexus’s virtual steering system. 

The 600e F Sport Performance is based on the 550e F Sport, but sadly for fans of hot electric SUVs, the new car won’t make its way over from Japan where it’s priced from 12,165,000 Yen (roughly £57,000). Here in the UK the Lexus RZ range starts from £53,995 - but via the Auto Express Buy A Car service you can get an average discount of more than £5,000

The Lexus RZ was already one of the more eye-catching SUVs, especially in 550e F Sport trim, but the 600e F Sport Performance takes things to the next level. The new bodykit is optimised for aerodynamic efficiency, but also provides downforce. There’s a new splitter, extended wheelarches, a unique bonnet, two new spoilers (one on the roof and one on the bootlid), a rear diffuser and new vanes to direct air away from the wheels - all made from carbon fibre. 

Lexus has also fitted 21-inch aluminium wheels that are bespoke to the 600e F Sport Performance. These sit over a new brake system that features larger discs and six-piston calipers up front, finished in blue. Buyers can also get the same blue on the wing mirrors, front bumper and window trim, along with a choice of black and white, or black and grey two-tone body colours. The bespoke look is set off by a 20mm lowered ride height, which Lexus says helps towards “delivering stable and confidence-inspiring performance”. 

At the same time, the 600e F Sport Performance’s power has been bumped up to 420bhp from the 402bhp you get in the 550e. The 0-62mph time is unchanged however, at 4.4 seconds, and the RZ’s dual-motor layout is retained. WLTP figures haven’t been revealed, but given that the new range-topper uses the same 77kWh battery as the 550e, we expect a similar range to that car’s 279 miles.  

Lexus RZ 600e - interior 5

Inside, there’s a yoke-style steering wheel that is connected to the latest version of the RZ’s steer-by-wire system. Lexus claims the technology delivers “an even more engaging and satisfying driving experience across every scenario”. 

Although the RZ 450e F Sport Performance in 2024 was limited to 100 units, Lexus hasn’t restricted production numbers of the 600e. 

