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New Lotus Emira 420 Sport: a true Lotus, at last!

Lotus claims every advancement has been made in the “pursuit of performance” with less weight and more power

By:Richard Ingram
26 May 2026
Lotus Emira 420 Sport - front5

Lotus, long lost in the pursuit of electric car development and increasingly-stringent emissions regulations, has just revealed a new lightweight Emira with a titanium exhaust, adjustable dampers and high-performance tyres. Prices for the new model start from £105,900.

The Lotus Emira 420 Sport is based on the four-cylinder Emira Turbo SE, meaning it gets that car’s 2.0-litre Mercedes-AMG engine – tuned here to 414bhp and 500Nm. It shaves one-tenth from the SE’s 0-62mph time, which is now possible in 3.9 seconds. Top speed is 186mph, and all cars come with an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

Visual differences include a new front splitter, different vents and larger air intakes, plus extended sills and a fresh spoiler at the rear. Together, these changes improve airflow and cooling by up to 15 per cent. Lotus claims this gives drivers “more consistent performance in demanding conditions, particularly on track”. In addition, the 420 Sport gets a ride height lowered by 5mm versus the standard Emira, complete with revised suspension settings. 

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Despite an apparent track focus, the 420 Sport doesn’t scrimp on luxury features inside. There are 12-way electrically adjustable seats, for example, plus new carbon-fibre shift paddles “for added responsiveness and engagement”.

Lotus Emira 420 Sport - rear action5

An optional Lightweight Handling Pack reduces weight by 25kg, while also generating 25kg of additional downforce. This pack also includes a set of two-way adjustable Multimatic dampers, a titanium exhaust, lithium-ion battery and carbon-fibre parts. Owners will also be given access to the dedicated ‘Lotus Track Performance’ app to measure and record lap times.

If that’s not enough, customers can add a Carbon Fibre exterior pack, including a new splitter, side sills, wheelarch vents, rear spoiler and diffuser surround. Separately, 16 paint colours and nine wheel designs will be offered, including a new 20-inch, 15-spoke forged alloy in satin dark grey.

The final upgrade is actually available across the range. For the first time, the Emira can be ordered with a removable glass roof, in effect a targa top, that can be taken off and stored behind the front seats. Lotus hasn’t announced a price for this optional feature as yet.

At more than £105,900, the Emira 420 Sport is not only £16,400 more than the Turbo SE, it’s almost £10k more than the hallowed V6, which still comes with the option of a six-speed manual gearbox.

Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We’ll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.

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Richard Ingram deputy editor Auto Express
Richard Ingram
Deputy editor

Richard has been part of the team for over a decade. During this time he has covered a huge amount of news and reviews for Auto Express, as well as being the face of Carbuyer and DrivingElectric on Youtube. In his current role as deputy editor, he is now responsible for keeping our content flowing and managing our team of talented writers.

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