As part of its ‘Focus 2030’ initiative, Lotus has announced it’ll launch a new Type 135 supercar in 2028, complete with a hybridised V8 powertrain and mid-engined chassis that it’s claimed will challenge the world’s best.

Although this feels like a claim we’ve heard before, Lotus seems deadly serious about making this one a reality. The difference this time is that it comes with the backing of a multi-national corporation that sold over three million cars in 2025.

According to the British, but Chinese-owned firm, “This will be an all-new car, featuring a V8 hybrid powertrain, with over 1,000PS. It is expected to be manufactured in Europe, and further details of the car will be announced later this year.”

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This also means that Lotus’ Hethel plant in Norfolk could be in store for an expansion, as the brand prepares for an updated Emira coming later this month and, with this news, potential production of this new hybrid-powered supercar, too. The company says, “Design and engineering [will be] rooted in the UK, home of the brand's identity and motorsport expertise, and R&D in China to deliver rapid scale to market.”

Where will the V8 engine come from?

It’s unlikely that Lotus has the capacity to engineer its own V8 engine from scratch, but Horse powertrains – a joint venture between Geely and Renault – could be the source. At the recent Beijing Auto Show, Horse revealed a new petrol-powered 90-degree 3.0-litre V6 with twin turbocharging, built-in exhaust manifolds and the ability to stretch to an 8,000rpm red line.