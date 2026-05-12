Lotus announces new ‘Focus 2030’ strategy with an updated Emira in the plan

Lotus has announced its new ‘Focus 2030’ initiative that it hopes will realign its priorities with the changing nature of the luxury car market. This multi-faceted shift in strategy is headlined by plans to revitalise the Emira sports car and more heavily emphasises plug-in hybrid powertrains for its four-door models, as well as the creation of a new V8-powered Esprit supercar.

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These changes will sit across four ‘core pillars’ across the business, reinforcing the brand’s heritage, multi-energy powertrain strategies, a closer collaboration with partners and better financial discipline.

The plan for its sports and supercars

The first fruits of this will be a ‘new’ Emira which will be revealed in the coming weeks, with an unambiguous commitment to British engineering and manufacturing alongside. This is the sole model manufactured at Lotus’ Hethel plant in Norfolk, and after mass layoffs last year affirms its medium-term future within the Lotus portfolio.

Few technical details of this new Emira have been confirmed, but according to Lotus it’ll be the most powerful and lightest version yet. We don’t yet know whether it will use the four or six-cylinder powertrain currently available, but both are close to their ceiling when it comes to outright performance suggesting that power gains will be subtle.