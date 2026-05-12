Lotus announces new ‘Focus 2030’ strategy with an updated Emira in the plan
A new Emira; more ICE powertrains; engineering derived from the UK but with the speed of China
Lotus has announced its new ‘Focus 2030’ initiative that it hopes will realign its priorities with the changing nature of the luxury car market. This multi-faceted shift in strategy is headlined by plans to revitalise the Emira sports car and more heavily emphasises plug-in hybrid powertrains for its four-door models, as well as the creation of a new V8-powered Esprit supercar.
These changes will sit across four ‘core pillars’ across the business, reinforcing the brand’s heritage, multi-energy powertrain strategies, a closer collaboration with partners and better financial discipline.
The plan for its sports and supercars
The first fruits of this will be a ‘new’ Emira which will be revealed in the coming weeks, with an unambiguous commitment to British engineering and manufacturing alongside. This is the sole model manufactured at Lotus’ Hethel plant in Norfolk, and after mass layoffs last year affirms its medium-term future within the Lotus portfolio.
Few technical details of this new Emira have been confirmed, but according to Lotus it’ll be the most powerful and lightest version yet. We don’t yet know whether it will use the four or six-cylinder powertrain currently available, but both are close to their ceiling when it comes to outright performance suggesting that power gains will be subtle.
An easier place to see improvements is the removal of weight, as we expect a more comprehensive application of lightweight composites to achieve a ‘Cup’ model or similar, as seen on the Evora and Elise at the end of their lives.
Beyond the new Emira, there’s also been our first glimpse at a new V8-powered supercar called the Type 135, although we suspect it’ll carry a more evocative name when we see the production car in 2028. We’ve gone into considerably more detail about the Type 135 here.
Hybrid powertrains will provide a bulk of sales from here on in
The other major element of this new plan is a renewed focus on hybrid powertrains for its Eletre SUV. A new 938bhp variant called Eletre X will reach European customers in the fourth quarter of this year, and moving forward, the company will target a global sales split of 60/40 between PHEVs and BEV models in the short term.
Fulfilling the collaboration pillar, Lotus has dipped into the Horse Powertrains joint-venture between Geely and Renault to source a new 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine for its ‘X Hybrid’ system, which works in conjunction with two electric motors on a 900V electrical system.
Tapping into this new powertrain resource should only grow, too, with the Emeya saloon also primed for the application of a PHEV powertrain, not to mention the hybrid-powered Type 135 supercar.
Lotus’ core growth will be primarily aimed at the Chinese market, leveraging the increased demand for high performance plug-in hybrid models. Demand for BEVs remains flat in China, and with the reduction of local subsidies this will likely continue.
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