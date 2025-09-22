Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Mazda MX-5 designer Tom Matano dies aged 76

Tom Matano shaped some of the most iconic Mazdas in history

By:Alastair Crooks
22 Sep 2025
Tsutomu “Tom” Matano

Tsutomu “Tom” Matano, the man behind the original Mazda MX-5’s design, has died aged 76. The news was confirmed by Mazda in a statement announcing the celebrated car designer passed away on September 20th 2025.

Matano was most recently working at the Academy of Art University in San Francisco as an Executive Director, but it was with Mazda where he carved his name in the automotive landscape. 

Plying his trade at General Motors and BMW early in his career, Matano joined Mazda in 1983 and helped create the first-generation ‘NA’ MX-5. The lightweight two-seater was a smash hit thanks to its nimbleness, affordability and, of course, the simple, friendly design. Over 35 years and 1.2 million sales later, the aesthetic of the MX-5 has changed slightly with the most recent fourth-generation ‘ND’ MX-5 adopting a more aggressive face. The car’s original design ethos, however, has always remained consistent with Matano’s original design.

Matano worked on other cars during his time at Mazda, getting involved with the incredible triple-rotor wankle-engined Cosmo in the 1990s and that decade’s legendary FD-generation RX-7, the last car to wear the famous badge. Other projects Matano took on included the 1996 Miata M Coupe concept (a hard-top MX-5) and the RX-8, which he influenced the design of. He retired from Mazda in 2002. 

Matano’s enthusiasm for Mazda went beyond his work as he drove a silver FD-generation RX-7 and an MX-5 M Edition, as well as attending and supporting various Mazda-related events around the world. Even Matano’s Instagram name is “MiataPapa”. 

  • Cars
Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

