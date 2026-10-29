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New McLaren McL 820: 750S replacement will arrive in 2027 with 809bhp

Giant Kiwi statue confirms new series production supercar and naming structure all at once

By:Jordan Katsianis
30 Oct 2026
McLaren McL 820 teaser4

McLaren has confirmed its new supercar will be called the McL 820. The name, revealed on the side of a trademark kiwi-shaped sculpture in London, in recognition of founder Bruce McLaren’s New Zealand roots, will be applied to a single series production model that’ll arrive next year. However, it will also be the first of a new generation of models to adopt this naming structure. 

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As the case with current McLarens, the name also gives us an indication of the future supercar’s power figure – in this case 820PS, or 809bhp. This puts it comfortably ahead of the car it will effectively replace, the 750S, which had a 740bhp peak power figure. 

A whole new generation of powertrains is on the cards, too, with McLaren now taking full in-house responsibility for the design and development of its own engines for the first time. Previously, it relied on storied race-car supplier Ricardo to co-develop and manufacture its engines. 

A vision of McLaren’s next-generation design language has also been previewed in the form of the McL 6GT concept revealed in the United States earlier this year. 

However, that car will eventually turn into a low-volume model aimed at drivers after a more tactile driving experience – including the first manual transmission of McLaren’s modern era. The McL 820 will instead be a vision of the company’s future, paving the way for a range of new models, including the controversial new SUV.

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Jordan Katsianis
News editor

News editor at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

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