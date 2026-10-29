McLaren has confirmed its new supercar will be called the McL 820. The name, revealed on the side of a trademark kiwi-shaped sculpture in London, in recognition of founder Bruce McLaren’s New Zealand roots, will be applied to a single series production model that’ll arrive next year. However, it will also be the first of a new generation of models to adopt this naming structure.

Advertisement - Article continues below

As the case with current McLarens, the name also gives us an indication of the future supercar’s power figure – in this case 820PS, or 809bhp. This puts it comfortably ahead of the car it will effectively replace, the 750S, which had a 740bhp peak power figure.

A whole new generation of powertrains is on the cards, too, with McLaren now taking full in-house responsibility for the design and development of its own engines for the first time. Previously, it relied on storied race-car supplier Ricardo to co-develop and manufacture its engines.

A vision of McLaren’s next-generation design language has also been previewed in the form of the McL 6GT concept revealed in the United States earlier this year.

However, that car will eventually turn into a low-volume model aimed at drivers after a more tactile driving experience – including the first manual transmission of McLaren’s modern era. The McL 820 will instead be a vision of the company’s future, paving the way for a range of new models, including the controversial new SUV.

Get the latest and best car news and reviews, first! Follow Auto Express on Google today