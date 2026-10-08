It’s coming up t 10 years since McLaren first revealed the 720S, and now, that chapter of the Woking company’s short history is drawing to a close. McLaren has announced it’s taking the final orders for the 750S, the successor to the updated version of the 720S, which arrived in 2023. Production is set to conclude in 2027.

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The platform spawned the track-focused 765 LT and 788HS models, along with a GT3 racing car and numerous very low-volume and one-off specials.

The 720S and later 750S stood out from the competition thanks to being very light (the 750S weighs just 1,277kg dry) and for being that little bit more tactile than most supercars. A big help in that regard is the continued use of hydraulic power steering when most others had switched to electrically assisted setups.

The 750S looks similar to the 720S, but includes 30 per cent new parts. The 4.0-litre, twin-turbo V8 is more potent than the one in the 720S, producing 740bhp (or 750PS, hence the car’s name). When Auto Express first drove the car, we gave it the full five-star score, something we don’t give out lightly.

As for what comes next, we’ve already had a preview, effectively. McLaren has confirmed that the all-new, hybridised V8 in the limited-run W1 hypercar will live on in the eventual replacement for the 750S.

Commenting on the 750S’s story coming to an end, McLaren Chief Commercial Officer Henrik Wilhelmsmeyer said:

"The 750S represents everything that defines a McLaren supercar: benchmark performance, thrilling driver engagement, technical innovation, expressive design, and defined personalisation. It will leave behind an extraordinary legacy.”

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