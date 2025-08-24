McLaren will unleash its SUV by 2030, a high performance hybrid that will remain true to the brand’s lightweight philosophy and be built in Britain.

The Abu Dhabi-owned group has announced a £500m expansion to prepare for the SUV and all-new supercars, bringing engine manufacturing in-house, readying a second assembly line, expanding the brand’s carbon-fibre centre and adding UK personnel to deliver the new era.

Advertisement - Article continues below

It’s an ambitious company reinvention and infrastructure project, which is why the SUV – a “clean-sheet design” led by new chief design officer Kemal Curic – is some years from launch. It’ll be the first McLaren with two proper rows of seats – beyond the F1 and Speedtail’s staggered three-seat arrangement – accessed by four doors, to compete with its luxury rivals.

They are “the Urus and DBX, definitely,” said Michael Straughan, McLaren’s chief operating officer. The Lamborghini and Aston Martin are more conventional five-door SUVs than the Purosangue, the utility vehicle Ferrari proclaims is a ‘four-door, four-seater’ sports car. McLaren isn’t set to follow its F1 rival down such a puristic – and limiting – path, with a cargo area that trades practicality for poshness.

“Whatever we do with an SUV, it clearly needs to be a McLaren and it will be,” said Straughan. “There'll be a rear environment which needs to be thought out very carefully, and how it applies to a very high performance vehicle.”