Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

New McLaren McL 820 supercar could replace the 750S, if you believe a giant kiwi

London stunt provides a significant clue to supercar brand’s next model and new naming convention

By:Jordan Katsianis
29 Oct 2026
McLaren Kiwi

In an effort to keep the momentum going after a busy summer of concept cars and branding updates, McLaren might have just quietly revealed the name of the first of its new series production models. 

Found on the side of a trademark kiwi-shaped sculpture in London, in recognition of founder Bruce McLaren’s New Zealand roots, ‘McL 820’ sounds to us like a moniker that could be applied to a next-generation supercar

As with previous models, this nomenclature also gives us an indication of the future supercar’s potential power figure – in this case 820PS, or 809bhp. This puts it comfortably ahead of the car it will effectively replace, the 750S, which had a 740bhp peak power figure. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

A vision of McLaren’s next generation of design language has already been previewed in the form of the McL 6GT concept revealed in the United States earlier this year. However, that car will eventually turn into a low-volume model aimed at drivers after a more tactile driving experience – including the first manual transmission of McLaren’s modern era.

McLaren McL 820 teased

This McL 820 should instead be a vision of the company’s future, with the latest hybrid powertrains and cutting-edge chassis technology. 

No further details have been revealed, but with the company looking forward to a new era after a few years of stagnant sales, the evolution of the McL 820 will be watched with interest as it seeks to gain some traction in the high-stakes supercar market. 

Get the latest and best car news and reviews, first! Follow Auto Express on Google today

Skip advert
Advertisement
Jordan Katsianis
News editor

News editor at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Last orders! Last McLaren 750S supercars now up for grabs
McLaren 750S - front

Last orders! Last McLaren 750S supercars now up for grabs

McLaren is taking the ‘final orders’ for its 750S supercar, which started out life as the 720S
News
8 Oct 2026
Best new cars coming soon: all the big new car launches due in 2026, 2027 and beyond
Best new cars coming soon 30/06/26

Best new cars coming soon: all the big new car launches due in 2026, 2027 and beyond

Here are the most important new cars from Alfa Romeo, Audi, BMW, Dacia, Ferrari, Ford, Skoda and more
Best cars & vans
21 Sep 2026
Future of McLaren: £500 million to triple supercar maker’s volume
McLaren’s future - CEO Nick Collins with 788

Future of McLaren: £500 million to triple supercar maker’s volume

Supercar maker will start building its own engines and create 1,000 jobs, thanks to a cash injection from Abu Dhabi owners
Features
20 Sep 2026
New McLaren SUV confirmed: British brand's big hopes for hybrid cash cow
Controversial McLaren electric SUV - front (watermarked)

New McLaren SUV confirmed: British brand's big hopes for hybrid cash cow

The supercar maker will start building its own engines and create UK jobs, thanks to a cash injection from Abu Dhabi owners
News
16 Sep 2026

Most Popular

New Land Rover Discovery: bold reinvention due for British favourite as JLR House of Brands takes shape
Land Rover Discovery badge

New Land Rover Discovery: bold reinvention due for British favourite as JLR House of Brands takes shape

A new Land Rover Discovery is coming and it looks set to take a form unlike anything we’ve seen before from the firm
News
26 Oct 2026
New Citroen 2CV: all the info on the £13k retro EV
Citroen 2CV concept - Paris front

New Citroen 2CV: all the info on the £13k retro EV

The long-awaited 2CV reboot is finally here, and the retro-futuristic concept spearheading the revival is said to have gone down a treat
News
26 Oct 2026
Tough new Chery Tiggo X7: specs, prices and latest details
New Chery Tiggo X7 - front angled

Tough new Chery Tiggo X7: specs, prices and latest details

The aggressive new member of the Tiggo family has broken cover, but technical details and UK launch plans remain unconfirmed
News
27 Oct 2026

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content