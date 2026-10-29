In an effort to keep the momentum going after a busy summer of concept cars and branding updates, McLaren might have just quietly revealed the name of the first of its new series production models.

Found on the side of a trademark kiwi-shaped sculpture in London, in recognition of founder Bruce McLaren’s New Zealand roots, ‘McL 820’ sounds to us like a moniker that could be applied to a next-generation supercar.

As with previous models, this nomenclature also gives us an indication of the future supercar’s potential power figure – in this case 820PS, or 809bhp. This puts it comfortably ahead of the car it will effectively replace, the 750S, which had a 740bhp peak power figure.

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A vision of McLaren’s next generation of design language has already been previewed in the form of the McL 6GT concept revealed in the United States earlier this year. However, that car will eventually turn into a low-volume model aimed at drivers after a more tactile driving experience – including the first manual transmission of McLaren’s modern era.

This McL 820 should instead be a vision of the company’s future, with the latest hybrid powertrains and cutting-edge chassis technology.

No further details have been revealed, but with the company looking forward to a new era after a few years of stagnant sales, the evolution of the McL 820 will be watched with interest as it seeks to gain some traction in the high-stakes supercar market.

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