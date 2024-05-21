McLaren’s unique Monaco Grand Prix car liveries pay tribute to F1 legend Ayrton Senna

McLaren will pay tribute to the life and legacy of legendary Formula One racing driver Ayrton Senna at the upcoming Monaco Grand Prix with a bespoke livery for its two F1 cars, and an even more unique, hand-painted design applied to a McLaren Senna from the brand’s heritage collection.

Ayrton Senna, who passed away 30 years ago on 1 May 1994, won all three of his F1 drivers’ championship titles, and took five of his record six victories at the iconic Monaco street circuit, while racing for McLaren.

The bright ‘Senna Sempre’ livery worn by the McLaren Senna - the brand’s “most extreme road car” to date - incorporates the green, yellow and blue colours of the Brazilian flag. By using a new wash technique developed by the McLaren Special Operations (MSO) division, the different colours blend into each other without creating a different hue.

Meanwhile, the two dot matrix images of Senna himself were applied by hand, and show him on and off the race track. The white and green line running along the base of the windscreen and around the car’s glasshouse is inspired by Senna’s iconic race helmet design. Finally, sitting pride of place on the bonnet is the Senna ‘Double S’ logo.

That same colour scheme continues inside, where McLaren has added bespoke yellow Alcantara upholstery with green perforations to the carbon fibre buckets, and a white 12 o’clock marker on the steering wheel.

On the door sills is a quote from Senna that McLaren feels encapsulates his ethic and philosophy: “I have no idols. I admire work, dedication and competence.”

The one-off ‘Senna Sempre’ livery was created as part of McLaren’s ongoing partnership with the Ayrton Senna Institute that supports children’s education in Brazil.

The McLaren MCL38 F1 cars driven by Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri at this year’s Monaco Grand Prix will be sporting a similar Brazilian-inspired colour scheme in Senna’s honour. Zak Brown, CEO of McLaren Racing, said when revealing the livery: “Senna remains revered and respected as Formula 1’s greatest icon, and McLaren’s most decorated driver.

“His impact on McLaren is enormous, not only through his racing record but also presence within the team, and now his legacy, so it’s an honour to race for him at his most successful circuit in his green, yellow and blue colours.”

