New Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 S goes on sale with a whopping 671bhp

Revealed back in the summer of 2023, the Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 S has now gone on sale in the UK prices from £121,820. It’s the second-generation of the high-performance mid-sized SUV and is more powerful than ever thanks to a hybrid setup taken from the Mercedes-AMG C 63 S super saloon.

The cheaper GLC 63 S is snappily named 4MATIC+ AMG Night Edition Premium Plus. It’s certainly well-equipped, although you’d hope so given the price tag which makes it almost £30,000 more expensive than the BMW X3 M Competition. As standard, the GLC 63 S gets 21-inch AMG wheels, a beefy AMG bodykit, a quad-tip exhaust system and a rear spoiler.

There’s also a panoramic sliding roof, wireless smartphone charging, a 360-degree camera, Mercedes’ ‘transparent bonnet’ tech, active parking assist and AMG Performance seats. Like the standard GLC there’s the latest MBUX infotainment system using an 11.9-inch portrait touchscreen display and a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster behind the wheel.

The GLC 63 S also comes in ‘AMG Edition 1’ guise at £130,820. For the extra outlay this version includes a graphite grey paint finish, yellow brake calipers, cross-spoke forged wheels, black and yellow contrasting stitching throughout the cabin along with yellow seat belts and bespoke floor mats. It also comes with an AMG indoor car cover.