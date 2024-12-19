New Mercedes GLB has enough giant screens to challenge Times Square

This is our first look inside the all-new second-generation Mercedes GLB ahead of the boxy baby seven-seat SUV’s world debut on 8 December.

The new GLB will be based on the same MMA platform as the latest Mercedes CLA, and will be available with the same cutting-edge hybrid and EV technology. So it’s not surprising that the sleek saloon’s minimalist, tech-focused interior has been carried over almost wholesale as well.

Mercedes calls the wall of screens covering the entirety of the dashboard the MBUX Superscreen. In the CLA, it consists of a 10.25-inch driver’s display, a whopping 14-inch central touchscreen and another 14-inch touchscreen just for the front passenger. These should all be exactly the same in the new GLB.

The Superscreen set-up will only come as standard on higher-spec versions of the GLB, though, and be offered as an optional extra on selected others. Those models that do without will feature the same dashboard design, just with a textured panel where the passenger screen would go.

The latest fourth-generation of Mercedes’ MBUX infotainment system is also packed with features such as the ‘zero layer’ interface that offers the driver all the functions they regularly use or might want on the homescreen, Google Maps integrated directly into the navigation system and an AI-powered virtual assistant.