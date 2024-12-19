New Mercedes GLB revealed for 2026: 7-seater gains in space and versatility, if not design
The second-generation Mercedes GLB will be launched in 2026, with a choice of hybrid or pure-electric power
This is the all-new, second-generation Mercedes GLB, which undeniably looks a lot like the old one, however, the boxy baby seven-seat SUV is more spacious and versatile than ever, and features the brand’s very latest tech.
The latest GLB is a subtle evolution of the original’s design, retaining the same almost cubic silhouette, tall roofline and short overhangs that all help to maximise cabin space. However, it has a more assertive look.
To make sure passersby know you’re driving a Mercedes, the sleek headlights have a three-pointed star signature and the illuminated grille features another 94 tiny chrome three-pointed stars that can also light up. The enormous badge in the centre can also illuminate as well. There’s a couple more logos in the full-width rear light bar, too.
Inside, the new GLB features a monolithic dashboard design – just like the latest Mercedes CLA – and will be available with the same Superscreen set-up. This consists of a 10.25-inch driver’s display, a whopping 14-inch central touchscreen and another 14-inch touchscreen for the front passenger, which they can use to stream videos while you ferry them about.
This trio of screens will only come as standard on higher-spec versions of the GLB, though, or as an optional extra on selected others. Those models that do without will feature the same instrument panel, central touchscreen and dashboard, just with a textured panel where the passenger display would go.
The latest fourth-generation of Mercedes’ MBUX infotainment system is also packed with features such as the ‘zero layer’ interface, which offers the driver all the functions they regularly use or might want on the homescreen, Google Maps integrated directly into the navigation system and an AI-powered virtual assistant. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are also fitted.
Below the main touchscreen is a floating centre console with some of the few buttons in the GLB, plus a spot for your smartphone (a wireless charging pad will be optional). There’s a sizeable open storage space underneath for odds and ends.
Following feedback regarding some of its latest models, Mercedes added physical rocker switches for the audio volume and adaptive cruise control to the new GLB’s steering wheel.
How practical is the new Mercedes GLB?
Mercedes says there’s more space onboard the new model, because it’s nearly 100mm longer than its predecessor and the wheelbase has been stretched by 60mm. In particular, legroom for those sitting in the second row is improved, plus there’s more underthigh support and headroom.
When we examined the new GLB in a studio, we found there’s plenty of space for six-foot-tall adults to sit comfortably in the middle row. The panoramic opacifying glass roof – embedded with yet more three-pointed stars – which will come as standard also helps to make the cabin feel more airy and spacious.
In the UK, the new GLB will also come as standard with seven seats, and Mercedes says it’s made getting into the third row easier by enlarging the rear-door openings and allowing the second row to fold and slide forward more.
We found it was easy to move the middle-row seats, and amazingly we didn’t struggle to get into the seats in the third row. That said, there’s still not enough space for most adults to sit comfortably back there, but it will be fine for small children and probably teenagers.
The new GLB features five sets of Isofix mounting points for child seats: one on the front passenger seat, two in the middle row and two in the rearmost row, which should all be easily accessible.
You only need to pull a tab to lower the third-row seats, and doing so opens up 480 litres of boot space. If you need even more capacity, the second-row slides forward by up to 140mm, or folding all but the front seats down gives you 1,605 litres to play with.
The electric version also features a 127-litre ‘frunk’ under the bonnet, which is ideal for dirty hiking gear or, according to Mercedes, three footballs.
Mercedes GLB hybrid and electric options
Underneath is Mercedes’ brand-new MMA platform that was first used by the CLA, and the new GLB will be available with the same choice of hybrid and pure-electric powertrains.
Arriving first will be the GLB with EQ Technology, which is the official name for the electric version. The GLB 250+ features an 85kWh battery that offers up to 392 miles of range and a 268bhp electric motor with a two-speed transmission – an uncommon feature for electric cars – which helps boost efficiency and provides punchy acceleration, both around town and on long motorway journeys.
Meanwhile, an 800-volt electrical architecture means the GLB with EQ Technology can charge at up to 320kW – nearly three times the speed the Mercedes EQB this car replaces was capable of – and add more than 160 miles of range in just 10 minutes.
The GLB 350 4Matic uses the same battery but adds an additional e-motor on the front axle for all-wheel drive. This also slashes the seven-seater’s 0-62mph time by nearly two seconds, from 7.4 seconds to 5.5 seconds.
When extra traction isn’t required, the front e-motor is disconnected to increase efficiency, which allows this more potent dual-motor model to still offer up to 381 miles of range.
The electric GLB has a towing capacity of up to two tonnes, so can haul large caravans, or you can use the towbar to carry up to 100kg worth of e-bikes or other outdoor gear.
More variants of the EV will follow, along with hybrids. These will use the new, highly compact 1.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine from the CLA, linked to an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission that has an e-motor built in. This means the car can go around town on battery alone, and cruise with the engine off at motorway speeds. Three power outputs will be available, with either front or all-wheel-drive, too.
The new Mercedes GLB is on sale now in Germany, but it won’t be arriving in UK showrooms until early 2026. We expect prices to start from between £40,000 to £45,000 for the hybrid version, while the electric GLB with EQ Technology is likely to cost around £50,000.
