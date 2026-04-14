MINI has revealed a pair of Countryman-based concept cars with the help of Austrian design studio Vagabund, apparently inspired by “adventure, community and festival culture”. The two models come with 20-inch wheels, a raised ride height, roof racks and distinctive graphics. External speakers built into the rear side windows bring the festival vibe by creating an “immersive audio experience”, according to the two brands.

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Based on the MINI Countryman S ALL4, the two show cars focus on visual and audio upgrades, with no information on any engine or performance tweaks. One gets a Midnight Black colour scheme, while the other is finished in Melting Silver with contrasting trim.

As mentioned, both cars get a raised ride height, plus reworked wheelarches, new bumpers and revised grilles with Vagabund branding. Further Vagabund lettering can be found on the side sills, with unique graphics on the front doors just below the side mirrors. The upgraded rims feature special 3D-printed wheel covers, with the phrase "interpreting the status quo” on the centre caps.

On the roof sits a rack made up for three laser-cut aluminium plates and some stainless-steel mesh. MINI calls it an “integral design element” but from the provided images it appears pretty functional – holding a couple of hard-backed cases, tied down via lashing points on the rack itself.

Hidden behind extra opening mesh trim on the very rear side windows sits a specially designed sound system. On one side of the car there is a loudspeaker made from cast polymer granite, with further tweeters and mid-range speakers integrated directly into the bodywork. On the other side there’s a retro Sony Walkman integrated into a 3D-printed housing – a supposed “counterpoint” to the external speaker system. Apparently, “each vehicle functions as an independent sound system” but together “form a mobile stage” for that aforementioned “immersive audio experience.”

MINI says only one of the two cars will appear at the Beijing Motor Show next week, but is yet to detail which will be on display. Strictly show cars, MINI and Vagabund have no plans to put either of the concepts into production.

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