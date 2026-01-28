Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

MINI Countryman E gets a mega range boost

MINI's largest EV is finally getting a much more suitable range

By:Alastair Crooks
28 Jan 2026
Mini Countryman E - front 3/48

The all-electric MINI Countryman E can now travel up to 311 miles on a single charge. The increase, up from 286 miles, is the result of a series of upgrades that aim to keep MINI’s SUV competitive with a host of new rivals including the Toyota C-HR+ and our reigning Car of the Year, the Skoda Elroq

Advertisement - Article continues below

Among the changes is a new silicon-carbide inverter, which helps to reduce lost energy between the battery and the electric motor. There are also new wheel bearings to cut friction and an updated version of the 66.5kWh battery, which retains the same maximum capacity, but sees its usable capacity rise from 64.6kWh to 65.2kWh. 

The MINI uses the same underpinnings as the BMW iX1 and iX2, and we expect all of these changes to also be applied to the MINI’s German counterparts, which have just been given their own range updates for 2026. Right now there’s an average saving of almost £10,000 on the BMW iX1 and iX2 when you go through the Auto Express Buy a Car service

The MINI Countryman E isn’t the only variant to benefit from the updated technology. The four-wheel-drive Countryman E All4 can now manage a 290-mile journey, 13 miles more than before. However, the Countryman still falls behind rivals such as the Elroq (up to 355 miles), C-HR+ (up to 376 miles) and Renault Scenic (up to 381 miles). 

The maximum charging speed for the 2026 Countryman E is expected to remain at 130kW, so a 10 to 80 per cent top-up will take 29 minutes. 

One of just a handful of cars that receive the higher ‘Band 1’ Electric Car Grant of £3,750, the MINI Countryman E currently starts from £29,255, which is £100 cheaper than the petrol-powered Countryman C. 

The Countryman is built at BMW’s plant in Leipzig, Germany, and accounts for 32.4 per cent of MINI’s global sales. The updated electric models will reach showrooms in March and first customer deliveries are expected shortly after.  

Get even more from Auto Express, follow our channels...

Google
Reddit 
Whatsapp

Skip advert
Advertisement
Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

MINI Countryman review
MINI Countryman - main image

MINI Countryman review

The MINI Countryman is the brand’s most convincing SUV to date, with a standout interior and petrol or EV power
In-depth reviews
3 Dec 2025
Unassuming MINI Countryman becomes ‘The Beast’: a Dakar Rally-spec off-road monster
Delta4x4 MINI Countryman - front

Unassuming MINI Countryman becomes ‘The Beast’: a Dakar Rally-spec off-road monster

This Dakar-inspired concept was created by off-road accessory company delta4x4 and the X-raid rally team
News
8 May 2025
Peugeot 3008 alternatives: Seven SUV rivals for this sharply-styled family car
Peugeot 3008 alternatives - header image

Peugeot 3008 alternatives: Seven SUV rivals for this sharply-styled family car

Not sold on Peugeot’s latest 3008? These seven rivals might be enough to tempt you away
Best cars & vans
28 Mar 2025
Hyundai Ioniq 5 alternatives: 7 electric family SUVs with range and style
Best Hyundai Ioniq 5 Alternatives - header

Hyundai Ioniq 5 alternatives: 7 electric family SUVs with range and style

Not sold on Hyundai’s sharp-looking family crossover? Here are seven other options
Best cars & vans
21 Mar 2025

Most Popular

Meet Renault’s new SUV: a Dacia Duster but not as we know it…
Renault Duster - front

Meet Renault’s new SUV: a Dacia Duster but not as we know it…

Posher inside and out and with more headroom, welcome to the upside down world of the Indian Duster
News
26 Jan 2026
Used Volvo C40 (Mk1, 2021-date) buyer’s guide: a second-hand bargain that's cheap for a reason
Used Volvo C40 - front

Used Volvo C40 (Mk1, 2021-date) buyer’s guide: a second-hand bargain that's cheap for a reason

A full used buyer’s guide on the Volvo C40 that’s been on sale in the UK since 2021
Used car tests
25 Jan 2026
BYD’s new car blitz is just getting started: Dolphin G, Sealion 8, Shark 6 due soon
BYD Sealion 8

BYD’s new car blitz is just getting started: Dolphin G, Sealion 8, Shark 6 due soon

Thought BYD was done? Brand’s range to “cover 85 per cent” of the market by the end of 2026
News
26 Jan 2026

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content