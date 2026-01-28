The all-electric MINI Countryman E can now travel up to 311 miles on a single charge. The increase, up from 286 miles, is the result of a series of upgrades that aim to keep MINI’s SUV competitive with a host of new rivals including the Toyota C-HR+ and our reigning Car of the Year, the Skoda Elroq.

Among the changes is a new silicon-carbide inverter, which helps to reduce lost energy between the battery and the electric motor. There are also new wheel bearings to cut friction and an updated version of the 66.5kWh battery, which retains the same maximum capacity, but sees its usable capacity rise from 64.6kWh to 65.2kWh.

The MINI uses the same underpinnings as the BMW iX1 and iX2, and we expect all of these changes to also be applied to the MINI’s German counterparts, which have just been given their own range updates for 2026. Right now there’s an average saving of almost £10,000 on the BMW iX1 and iX2 when you go through the Auto Express Buy a Car service.

The MINI Countryman E isn’t the only variant to benefit from the updated technology. The four-wheel-drive Countryman E All4 can now manage a 290-mile journey, 13 miles more than before. However, the Countryman still falls behind rivals such as the Elroq (up to 355 miles), C-HR+ (up to 376 miles) and Renault Scenic (up to 381 miles).

The maximum charging speed for the 2026 Countryman E is expected to remain at 130kW, so a 10 to 80 per cent top-up will take 29 minutes.

One of just a handful of cars that receive the higher ‘Band 1’ Electric Car Grant of £3,750, the MINI Countryman E currently starts from £29,255, which is £100 cheaper than the petrol-powered Countryman C.

The Countryman is built at BMW’s plant in Leipzig, Germany, and accounts for 32.4 per cent of MINI’s global sales. The updated electric models will reach showrooms in March and first customer deliveries are expected shortly after.

