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New MINI Countryman Midnight Edition is an electric SUV for the witching hour!

The new version of the Countryman comes with extra equipment and exclusive looks

By:Matt Robinson
1 Oct 2026
MINI Countryman SE Midnight Edition - front cornering6

The electric version of the Countryman is arguably MINI’s best SUV to date, and it just got a little more appealing. The range has been enhanced with the new MINI Countryman SE Midnight Edition, which brings with it more kit and a spruced-up interior and exterior. 

There’s the inclusion of an all-new colour for the Countryman called Indigo Sunset Blue, a perhaps confusingly named offering given the name of the car, but there is the option of a more appropriate Midnight Black. To go with these is a set of 18-inch Asteroid Spoke alloy wheels finished in either Jet Black or Vibrant Silver.

The starting point for the car is the entry-level Classic trim grade, to which MINI has added front heated seats, a wireless smartphone charging pad and a head-up display. The smartened-up interior features Vescin Black/Blue cloth upholstery with a dark headliner to create what MINI describes as a ‘more distinctive cabin finish’. Oh, and there’s a luggage net included as standard, which should come in handy if your driving takes an enthusiastic turn. 

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It might well do, because you can only combine the Midnight Edition with the SE ALL4 powertrain, which means a punchy 308bhp and 494Nm of torque from a dual-motor, all-wheel drive setup. This makes for a 0-62mph time of just 5.6 seconds. 

Powering this is a 64.6kWh battery pack, which makes for a range of up to 285 miles according to the WLTP Combined cycle. When more range is needed, the Countryman can recharge at up to 130kW. 

The Countryman Midnight Edition is eligible for the full £3,750 Band 1 government Electric Car Grant, dropping the £41,645 list price to £37,895, with four years of access to the MINI Connected Package included. The first customer deliveries will be happening in early 2027.

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