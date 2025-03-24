This is our first look at the all-new, pocket-sized Smart #2 – the long-awaited successor to the brand’s famous ForTwo city car – which will make its world debut in late 2026 and could cost from around £20,000.

Smart announced it was returning to its city car origins only a few months ago, and testing is well under way on the new #2. However, the prototypes in these images are test mules sporting the body of the old ForTwo as a disguise, to keep up guessing about the final design.

They do prove the new #2 will stick to the ForTwo’s ultra-compact dimensions, though, with almost non-existent overhangs at the front and rear, and the wheels pushed right out to the corners of the car. It’s also going to be a two-door, two-seater like its predecessor.

However, Smart says the #2 will have a “fresh identity”, courtesy of a new look and interior from the Mercedes-Benz design team. The car will sit on a brand-new platform called the Electric Compact Architecture (ECA), use a next-generation electric drivetrain and offer “an urban driving experience that is unlike anything else”, the company says.

The ECA platform is a bespoke creation for the #2, and developing such a thing is a massive challenge to undertake in 2025. So the brand is leaning on its two key shareholders, Mercedes and Chinese giant Geely.