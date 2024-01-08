Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
News

Could BT’s green boxes get a new lease of life as on-street chargers?

Pilot project aims to ‘upcycle’ 60,000 existing cabinets as part of the EV charging revolution

by: Chris Rosamond
8 Jan 2024
BT green box EV charger

The green kerbside BT boxes traditionally used for broadband and phone cables could be repurposed for on-street electric car charging, if a newly announced technical trial proves the project’s feasibility.

The scheme has been developed by Etc., the so-called ‘startup and digital incubation arm’ of the BT Group, which says it will power-up its first EV charging unit converted from a street cabinet today (8 Jan).

If successful, the project could open the way for up to 60,000 green boxes – currently used for copper broadband and phone cabling that’s being phased out as part of the UK’s upgrade to full fibre connections – to be used for powering nearby on-street charge points. That figure suggests another 30,000 redundant boxes will ultimately disappear from the streets as part of the full fibre upgrade, to the possible consternation of the UK’s population of graffiti artists, not to mention territorial dogs.

On a more serious note, the project has been designed to help solve the UK’s EV infrastructure needs, by helping to address the lack of charge points for drivers who can’t charge at home. BT Group says its own research suggests that more than a third of drivers would have an EV already if charging was less of an issue, with 78 per cent of the ICE drivers saying inconvenient charging was a barrier to making the switch. 

The new system works by retro-fitting cabinets with a device allowing energy to be shared to nearby charge points, without the need for expensive and time-consuming new grid connections. Etc. says the tech can be deployed within boxes that are due for retirement or those that are already redundant, as well as being fitted inside those that are still being used to house copper broadband services. In the latter case, once the broadband equipment is retired, more power will be available for additional charge points.

The first green cabinet public charger has been installed in East Lothian, Scotland, with more pilot locations planned elsewhere in the UK this year.

Click here for our list of the best electric cars on sale right now...

Chris Rosamond
Current affairs and features editor

Chris covers all aspects of motoring life for Auto Express. Over a long career he has contributed news and car reviews to brands such as Autocar, WhatCar?, PistonHeads, Goodwood and The Motor Trader.

Recommended

Will fuel duty rise along with VED car tax in the April budget?
Diesel pump
News

Will fuel duty rise along with VED car tax in the April budget?

Analysts say treasury projections assume a 5p rise in fuel duty next March, with car tax also rising with inflation
5 Jan 2024
2023/2024 VED road tax: how does UK car tax work and how much will it cost you?
car tax calculator
Tips & advice

2023/2024 VED road tax: how does UK car tax work and how much will it cost you?

Confused by VED road tax? Our comprehensive guide explains how much you'll pay to tax your next car in the 2023/24 financial year
5 Jan 2024
Fat supermarket fuel price margins gobble up driver savings
Morrisons fuel
News

Fat supermarket fuel price margins gobble up driver savings

Supermarkets hold drivers over a barrel, but independent garages show the way with lower prices
5 Jan 2024
Should you learn to drive a manual or automatic? There’s definitely a trend!
Volkswagen Golf GTI DSG gearstick
News

Should you learn to drive a manual or automatic? There’s definitely a trend!

EV sales are increasing, but does it make sense for learners to take an ‘auto only’ driving test?
4 Jan 2024

Most Popular

Deal of the Day: MG4 is a very affordable EV at only £99 per month
MG4 - front tracking
News

Deal of the Day: MG4 is a very affordable EV at only £99 per month

Practicality, fun and zero-emissions makes this stupendous MG4 EV offer our Deal of the Day for 5 January
5 Jan 2024
Deal of the Day: Grab the tough Dacia Duster for just £98 per month
Dacia Duster - front cornering
News

Deal of the Day: Grab the tough Dacia Duster for just £98 per month

The Dacia Duster delivers off-road prowess at a bargain price making it our Deal of the Day for 6 January
6 Jan 2024
Deal of the Day: facelifted Volkswagen ID.3 arrives with a massive £7,925 discount
Volkswagen ID.3 - front cornering
News

Deal of the Day: facelifted Volkswagen ID.3 arrives with a massive £7,925 discount

Volkswagen has just improved its all-electric family hatch and there are already bargains to be had - this one is our Deal of the Day for 3 January
3 Jan 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content