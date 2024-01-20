Grey on top, but blue is back: UK’s favourite car colours revealed for 2024

Blue is now officially the UK’s third favourite car colour, marking the first time a non-greyscale shade has made the podium spot in 15 years.

Statistics released by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders show that roughly 15 per cent of all new cars registered in 2024 were blue, equating to around 300,000 vehicles. Blue has traditionally been one of the UK’s favourite shades, finishing fourth in the popularity rankings in 2023, but the last time it made the top three was all the way back in 2010.

Taking the top spot for the seventh year running is grey, with as many as 28 per cent of new cars leaving the showroom in this colour. Senior valuations editor at car valuation firm CAP HPI Craig Bridgman told Auto Express that he “very much doubts” that any colour will ever overtake grey’s popularity.

Bridgman explained: “As a nation, we’re quite safe with the colours we choose. Grey is a fashionable colour – especially with some manufacturers, like Audi – and it does typically hold a little more value than something more unusual.”

Also for the seventh year running, 2024’s runner-up colour was black, featuring on almost 22 per cent of new cars. White, on the other hand, couldn’t quite make the top three this year, with the number of registrations falling by around seven per cent to just under 15 per cent. Despite this, nearly two-thirds (64.5 per cent) of all new cars registered were monochrome.