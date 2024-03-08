M25 closures: avoid junctions 10 to 11 as complete shutdown threatens traffic chaos

Roadworks on the M25 once again threaten chaos for travelling motorists this weekend, as National Highways implements a full closure of London’s orbital motorway.

Drivers in Surrey using M25 Junctions 10 to 11, or expecting to pass the junctions while circulating on the M25 in either direction, are being urged to find alternative routes or or choose a different weekend to travel. Anyone using signposted diversions are likely to find themselves caught in significantly congested traffic and facing big delays. Associated congestion is also likely to affect non-motorway routes close to the affected junctions, on what is usually the UK’s busiest motorway.

The closure will be in place from 9PM on Friday 21 March to 6AM on Monday 24 March, and it’s the fifth and final closure in a project costing almost £320m that is designed to improve safety and travel times at the junction of the M25 and M3 motorways.

The work has involved numerous bridge demolitions, one of which is being replaced with a thoroughfare billed as the UK’s first ‘heathland bridge’ which will be planted to accommodate wildlife as well as pedestrians.

Travel experts are forecasting plenty of pain for drivers who need to use the southern section of London’s orbital motorways during the closures. The RAC said it expects “really lengthy tailbacks”, pointing out that today’s closure coincides with England’s World Cup qualifying match against Albania at Wembley, suggesting that diversion routes may be even more clogged than during previous closures due to high numbers of visiting spectators.