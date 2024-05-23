Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

When is a pothole not a pothole? Inconsistent council repair policies make bad situation worse

A new TV documentary shows how different councils operate on different parameters when it comes to deciding whether to fix a pothole

by: Tom Jervis
22 May 2024
Pothole sign

Councils in the UK cannot seem to decide when a pothole needs repairing, with almost a third refusing to publish their criteria online. That’s according to Channel 4’s latest Dispatches documentary, which uncovered a huge disparity in how local authorities judge pothole severity and what metrics must be fulfilled in order to trigger a repair.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Of the 206 councils which hold jurisdiction over the roads, roughly a third (35 per cent) said they will only fix a pothole if it reaches a certain width or depth. However, these parameters differ from council to council; while most (54) councils state a minimum depth of 4cm, some – such as Nottingham, Thurrock and Warwickshire – say a pothole must be 5cm deep before they consider filling it in. 

In some cases, such as with authorities in Buckinghamshire, Stockport and Devon, a pothole must be at least 30cm wide – roughly the size of an A4 sheet of paper – as well as 4cm deep - before they decide to act.

On the other end of the scale, 29 per cent of councils don’t even publish what parameters must be in place before they fix a pothole, while 37 per cent say they take a risk-based approach, although this also means it’s unclear what constitutes a pothole that’s serious enough to require fixing.

These findings have prompted the RAC to speak out, with spokesperson Rod Dennis stating “there’s an urgent need for Whitehall to provide fresh guidance to councils to bring about consistency when it comes to prioritising potholes and taking action to fix them.”

He continued, saying: “[The RAC is] also concerned about reports that some councils are refusing compensation claims from drivers who have damaged their cars from potholes, by stating they already have them scheduled for repair – even if that repair isn’t due for months.”

All of this comes off the back of the Asphalt Industry Alliance’s (AIA) annual ALARM report which was published in March. This revealed that the cost to fix Britain’s pothole problem could be as high as £16.3 billion – an increase of as much as 16 per cent year-on year.

The Department for Transport says it has reallocated an extra £8.3 billion from the cancelled leg of the HS2 rail project, although the AIA said this “just counterbalance[s] the effects of inflation. The reality is, there is no additional money”.

How bad do you think the pothole situation is in the UK? Let us know in the comments section...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Tom Jervis
Consumer reporter

Tom is Auto Express' Consumer reporter, meaning he spends his time investigating the stories that matter to all motorists - enthusiasts or otherwise. An ex-BBC journalist and Multimedia Journalism graduate, Tom previously wrote for partner sites Carbuyer and DrivingElectric and you may also spot him throwing away his dignity by filming videos for the Auto Express social media channels.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

UK self-driving car “revolution” incoming: new law allows autonomous vehicles by 2026
Tesla Model Y - interior
News

UK self-driving car “revolution” incoming: new law allows autonomous vehicles by 2026

A new law is set to bring self-driving cars to UK roads in two years and puts responsibility in the hands of manufacturers if there is an accident
20 May 2024
New EV grant brings £5k electric car discount… but only if you’re an Uber driver
Electric car hooked up to chargepoint
News

New EV grant brings £5k electric car discount… but only if you’re an Uber driver

Uber drivers in London can now save up to £22,000 off the price of a new EV as part of the firm’s push for electrification
20 May 2024
Cheap EV charging comes to public chargepoints via new ‘Plunge Pricing’ app
Octopus Energy’s Electroverse
News

Cheap EV charging comes to public chargepoints via new ‘Plunge Pricing’ app

Octopus’ ‘Plunge Pricing’ events promise to save electric car drivers an average of £6.50 per charge
17 May 2024
UK faces “epidemic” of young uninsured drivers
Car crash
News

UK faces “epidemic” of young uninsured drivers

The number of young people convicted of driving without insurance has tripled since 2021, due to sky-rocketing premiums
17 May 2024

Most Popular

Skoda Scala vs Citroen C4 2024 twin test: which is the best-value family hatchback?
Skoda Scala and Citroen C4 - front tracking
Car group tests

Skoda Scala vs Citroen C4 2024 twin test: which is the best-value family hatchback?

The revised Skoda Scala takes on Citroen’s C4 in the battle to be the best-value family hatchback
18 May 2024
Cheap EV charging comes to public chargepoints via new ‘Plunge Pricing’ app
Octopus Energy’s Electroverse
News

Cheap EV charging comes to public chargepoints via new ‘Plunge Pricing’ app

Octopus’ ‘Plunge Pricing’ events promise to save electric car drivers an average of £6.50 per charge
17 May 2024
Best electric cars to buy 2024
Best electric cars - header image
Best cars & vans

Best electric cars to buy 2024

These are the EVs that should be on your shortlist if you’re thinking about making the switch
17 May 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content