Labour eyes 2030 petrol and diesel ban but half of motorists have no plans to go electric

Labour is expected to reinstate the 2030 ban on the sale of new ICE cars in its first King’s Speech on Wednesday as new data suggests over half of Britons are not planning to make the switch to an electric car.

Before the election, one of Labour's biggest transport-related pledges was to revert to the original 2030 deadline, after Rishi Sunak’s Conservative government pushed it back to 2035. We predict this will be one of the 35 draft laws to be announced by King Charles at the state opening of Parliament, alongside legislation to invoke planning reform and to nationalise the railways.

Yet, despite how keen the government is to electrify our roads, it appears this enthusiasm is not echoed by the British public. Price comparison site, Quotezone, randomly surveyed 1,000 people and found that 57 per cent of respondents were not planning to go electric anytime soon. In fact, just eight per cent said they would do so before the 2035 deadline if it were to remain.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Even those looking to make the switch weren’t overly enthusiastic about it as Quotezone says that roughly three-quarters (78 per cent) of those it surveyed were not looking forward to transitioning to an EV, with 86 per cent saying they prefer petrol and diesel cars.

Over a third (38 per cent) said EVs were just too expensive to buy, while one in five (21 per cent) said charging infrastructure needs to be improved before they’ll consider choosing an electric car.

While only two per cent of respondents said high insurance costs were a factor in preventing them from going electric, Quotezone says the average price to insure an EV is now 54 per cent higher than the equivalent combustion car – an increase of 13 per cent compared to this time last year.

With this in mind, Quotezone’s CEO, Greg Wilson, said the hesitancy of motorists to go electric is “understandable”. “The challenge over the coming decade will be to address these concerns and support motorists in the transition to electric vehicles,” Wilson explained. “The future of motoring is electric, but we have some way to go before we achieve the ambitious targets that have been set.”

Stay tuned to Auto Express for coverage of all the announcements from this week’s King’s Speech.

Will your next car be fully-electric? Let us know in the comment section below...