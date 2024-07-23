Government does not understand how bad UK local roads have become

The Department for Transport “does not have a good enough understanding of the condition of local roads” – that’s the damning judgement of the National Audit Office (NAO) after its report into the conditions and maintenance of roads across England.

The independent parliamentary body’s investigation has revealed the extent of the government’s disconnect with local councils, with DfT data suggesting that the state of our roads has remained stable over time, despite complaints from motorists and the roadbuilding industry that conditions are worsening.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Such a disconnection from the situation can be linked to the minimal amount of data collection from local authorities. The NAO has found that there is no reporting requirement for classified roads. The government says this is to “minimise administrative burdens”, but this doesn’t allow for the fact that such roads account for 62 per cent of England’s road network. That said, while 70 per cent of councils did submit this data last year, one in five failed to share maintenance data regarding A roads under their jurisdiction.

It’s no surprise then, with roads deteriorating at such a rapid rate, that the NAO found that the government doesn’t understand how its funds support road maintenance. While the DfT says that every £1 it spends delivers £7 in improvements, the NAO says the severe lack of data from local authorities means it’s very difficult to ascertain what positive impact the funding has.