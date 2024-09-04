Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Now you can sell your car with Auto Express: no-nonsense car selling has arrived 

It’s the easy way to sell your car for a great price. Auto Express Sell My Car launches today, an exciting new service from the car news and reviews experts.

By:Steve Walker
4 Sep 2024
Auto Express Sell My Car is now live. We’re launching this brand new car selling service to help streamline the process of selling your car, making it faster, easier and ensuring that you get the best possible deal.

Launching alongside the new-look Auto Express website and print magazine, Auto Express Sell My Car is a route to selling your car that leverages our huge car market expertise. Auto Express has been firmly on the side of the UK consumer since we launched back in 1988 and this new service is an extension of that. It’s here to help you avoid the worries and hassle that selling a car can throw up, and get a fair price with the minimum of effort. 

Auto Express is now part of Carwow Group and our new Sell My Car service is based on the network of over 5,500 UK dealers we can now access. It couldn’t be much more straightforward; simply enter your registration and receive a free valuation on your car. If you decide you want to sell, just upload some images of the car with its key details and let Auto Express Sell My Car take over.

Sell My Car logo

We advertise your car to our huge dealer network and all you have to do is sit back and wait for the highest bid to arrive. If you decide to accept the bid, the dealer will be in touch to arrange collection of your car and payment. The whole process, from valuation to sale and collection, is fast, efficient and designed to put you in the driver’s seat with complete control over accepting the offers you receive.

We wanted to use our extensive car market expertise and knowledge of the frustrations consumers often face when selling a car to deliver a service that really makes a difference. Auto Express Sell My Car does exactly that and it’s underpinned by the expert advice on car selling and buying that you’ll find on the new look Auto Express website.

Let us make your car selling experience easier and better, then help you with the fun part - helping find a great car to replace it with!

Try Auto Express Sell My Car today and tell us what you think about the car selling service in our survey. You could WIN a £100 Amazon voucher...

Steve Walker
Head of digital content

Steve looks after the Auto Express website; planning new content, growing online traffic and managing the web team. He’s been a motoring journalist, road tester and editor for over 20 years, contributing to titles including MSN Cars, Auto Trader, The Scotsman and The Wall Street Journal.

