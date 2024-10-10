Radical Mobilize Duo and Bento are two quirky new quadricycles from the Renault Group

It’s been a few years since we saw the Mobilize Duo and Bento concepts, and now they’re finally here in production-ready form. As with the Citroen Ami, though, these radical creations are considered quadricycles rather than fully fledged cars.

Mobilize, which is part of the Renault Group, says the two vehicles “can provide mobility solutions in regions with limited public transport”, with urban areas in particular in mind. The Duo is a two-seater, while the Bento is a micro van with a whopping 649-litre cargo box on the back. To put that into perspective, the Skoda Superb Estate has boot space of 690 litres.

With the Duo 2.43m long and the Bento 2.54 metres, they are a similar size to the Citroen Ami, and Mobilize says they offer a “unique driving experience” thanks to their central driving position and “optimised suspension”. While the Ami tops out at 46 miles, the Duo can cover 100 miles on a single charge, with the Bento maxing out at 92 miles.

Their positioning as quadricycles has allowed Mobilize the freedom to be fairly expressive with the design. The Duo and Bento have butterfly-style doors and a rounded, pod-like cabin sitting above a distinct chassis. They have strong green credentials, too, with 40 per cent of the vehicles made from recycled materials, and 95 per cent of them recyclable.

With ride-sharing as a possibility (fleet and retail sales are being targeted), the Duo and Bento have their own ‘MyDuo’ app, which can generate up to six digital keys. The two vehicles will be available through Renault dealerships, with the Duo available to order from 14 October.

