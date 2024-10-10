Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Radical Mobilize Duo and Bento are two quirky new quadricycles from the Renault Group

The Mobilize Duo and Bento follow the Citroen Ami's lead, and offer up to 100 miles of range

By:Alastair Crooks
10 Oct 2024
Mobilizie Duo and Bento13

It’s been a few years since we saw the Mobilize Duo and Bento concepts, and now they’re finally here in production-ready form. As with the Citroen Ami, though, these radical creations are considered quadricycles rather than fully fledged cars.

Mobilize, which is part of the Renault Group, says the two vehicles “can provide mobility solutions in regions with limited public transport”, with urban areas in particular in mind. The Duo is a two-seater, while the Bento is a micro van with a whopping 649-litre cargo box on the back. To put that into perspective, the Skoda Superb Estate has boot space of 690 litres.

With the Duo 2.43m long and the Bento 2.54 metres, they are a similar size to the Citroen Ami, and Mobilize says they offer a “unique driving experience” thanks to their central driving position and “optimised suspension”. While the Ami tops out at 46 miles, the Duo can cover 100 miles on a single charge, with the Bento maxing out at 92 miles. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

Their positioning as quadricycles has allowed Mobilize the freedom to be fairly expressive with the design. The Duo and Bento have butterfly-style doors and a rounded, pod-like cabin sitting above a distinct chassis. They have strong green credentials, too, with 40 per cent of the vehicles made from recycled materials, and 95 per cent of them recyclable. 

With ride-sharing as a possibility (fleet and retail sales are being targeted), the Duo and Bento have their own ‘MyDuo’ app, which can generate up to six digital keys. The two vehicles will be available through Renault dealerships, with the Duo available to order from 14 October. 

Click here for our list of the cheapest electric cars on sale...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

New Renault 5 2024 review: a successful all-electric homage to a classic
Renault 5 - front

New Renault 5 2024 review: a successful all-electric homage to a classic

We’ve been waiting to drive the reborn Renault 5 for what feels like years, but is it as good as we’d hoped it would be?
Road tests
7 Oct 2024
Car Deal of the Day: Vauxhall Corsa supermini looks super value at £139 per month
Vauxhall Corsa 1.2 Turbo GS main image

Car Deal of the Day: Vauxhall Corsa supermini looks super value at £139 per month

Our Deal of the Day for 6 October is a small car that’s been a big favourite with British buyers for over 30 years
News
6 Oct 2024
New Dacia Bigster: Duster's big brother is value brand's first mid-size SUV
Dacia Bigster - reveal front

New Dacia Bigster: Duster's big brother is value brand's first mid-size SUV

The Dacia Bigster will arrive next year, and is set to undercut the Nissan Qashqai
News
9 Oct 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content