Electric cars not to blame for Luton Airport car park fire

BFRS concludes that such running fuel fires could have been prevented from spreading as far as they did if a sprinkler system was installed at the car park. Research by the Building Research Establishment shows that the usage of sprinkler systems typically results in “property loss [that] is 95 per cent lower than that of an uncontrolled fire.”

Advertisement - Article continues below

The Terminal 2 car park’s lack of a sprinkler system is symbolic of the need for updated fire safety and building regulations for car parks and public buildings in general. For starters, sprinklers are still not mandated in UK multi-storey car parks, despite their proven effectiveness; the BFRS’ Chief Fire Officer, Andy Hopkinson, says that the organisation will “support the National Fire Chiefs Council (NFCC) in lobbying for a change in national guidance and legislation to make the provision of automatic water suppression systems, such as sprinklers, a requirement in multi-storey car parks.”

Yet, several oversights were also made on the part of the fire team itself. Following the Kings Dock fire in Liverpool in 2017, which saw as many as 1,150 vehicles go up in flames, a report from Merseyside Fire and Rescue recommended a heightened level of attendance from brigades at multi-storey car-park fires due to fires spreading more quickly because of how the closely the cars are parked to each other.

However, the BFRS had not introduced an updated Pre-Determined Attendance (PDA - the agreed number of resources to be mobilised in the event of a certain type of fire) in line with what was suggested by the Merseyside brigade. While this has now been instated for Luton’s Terminal One and Two car parks, an updated PDA is yet to be agreed on for the rest of Bedfordshire’s multi-storey car parks.

Furthermore, the government’s Approved Document B (the document that outlines fire safety in public buildings) states that “Where the car park is well ventilated, there is a low probability of fire spreading from one floor to another” – something that was proved wrong by not only the example in Kings Dock, but also the fire in Luton Airport. The report by the BFRS describes the document as “requir[ing] review” and “based on outdated research on old vehicles”.

Want the latest car news in your inbox? Sign up to the free Auto Express email newsletter...