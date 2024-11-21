Pothole compensation claims double, but councils refuse to pay out

The number of pothole-related compensation claims submitted to councils has more than doubled in the past year, with local authorities refusing to pay out on the vast majority of occasions, citing their ignorance as the main reason. The figures once again highlight not only the poor state of Britain’s roads, but also the lack of understanding of how dire things have become.

A Freedom of Information request by the RAC to 21 councils across Britain found that between 2022 and 2023, the number of pothole-related compensation claims submitted by drivers to local councils grew by almost one and a half times, from 8,327 to 20,432.

Of the 18 councils that responded, Surrey County Council saw the biggest leap in claims, increasing by well over 400 per cent from 734 in 2022 to 3,418 in 2023. This equates to one claim every mile of road under the authority’s jurisdiction, with other county councils such as Essex, Hampshire and Hertfordshire reporting as many as one claim every two miles. The RAC tells us that on average across the country, there’s one claim every 10 miles.

Despite this large influx of claims, only 15 per cent of cases resulted in a payout. To make matters worse, nine councils stated that of all the cases they rejected, roughly three quarters (74 per cent) were dismissed under Section 58 2d of the Highways Act 1980. This allows authorities to dismiss cases if they didn’t know, nor were expected to know about the existence of a pothole that could cause damage to road users and their vehicles.