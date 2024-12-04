Driving home for Christmas? Cheapest fuel prices since Covid will keep costs low

Driving home for Christmas is set to be cheaper this year because fuel prices are on track to be the lowest of any festive period since the Covid-19 pandemic.

Despite a price rise of around one pence per litre in November, the average cost of petrol currently hovers around 136.5 pence per litre, while diesel prices are at an average of 142.25 pence per litre after rising by two pence. This brings the cost of brimming the 55-litre fuel tank of your typical family car to £75 and £78 for petrol and diesel respectively.

Historically, the gap between petrol and diesel prices widens during the winter as the so-called “driving season” in the US ends, leaving surplus petrol to be sold at lower prices. On the other hand, as continental Europe freezes, diesel is often used in heating oil, increasing demand and prices.

Yet both petrol and diesel currently remain significantly cheaper than this time last year; according to the RAC’s Fuel Watch scheme, a litre of petrol currently costs around 10.5 pence less than in 2023, while diesel is 12 pence cheaper than last year – the equivalent of around £6.60 less per fill up of a 55-litre tank.