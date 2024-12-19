More examiners and a ban on driving test resales promised to reduce backlog

The Government is proposing an overhaul of the rules surrounding booking a driving test amid a landscape of record waiting times, black-market bookings and allegations of examiners “dumbing down” tests in order to clear lengthy backlogs.

For some time now, learner drivers have been left waiting several months to secure practical driving test slots, as shady individuals have utilised bots to book up tests and resell them for as much as £200.

Advertisement - Article continues below

While exploitative, reselling a driving test is currently not illegal in the UK. However, Minister for the Future of Roads, Lilian Greenwood, says the Government will “review and improve the rules around booking tests, including measures to ban the resale of driving test appointments”.

The Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency claims it’s already making efforts to shut down some of the websites responsible for this, although many novice drivers are still being left unable to confirm a slot after crooks have stolen their details to book tests for resale.

Another proposed revision to the rules could enable learners to book tests even further in advance; currently the earliest they can book their practical exam is 24 weeks before the desired date.

Those lucky enough to secure themselves a test slot will eventually have to give 10 days notice – instead of three – to cancel without losing their £62 fee.

Under the proposed revisions, learners who fail with several major faults and/or abuse their examiner may be subject to longer waiting times. Failing to turn up to the test could also incur a penalty fee.

Aside from tightening the rules, Greenwood says the Government plans to recruit and train 450 driving examiners. However, it’s not clear whether this will increase the examiner headcount, as the announcement follows evidence provided recently to parliament’s Transport Select Committee which suggested that the DVSA has already accelerated examiner recruitment, but made no overall gains due to poor staff retention and a high resignation rate.

Auto Express has asked the Government and DVSA when we can expect the rule changes to be enforced, and to confirm whether the recruitment of 450 examiners is in addition to the current headcount. We are still awaiting a response.

Want the latest car news in your inbox? Sign up to the free Auto Express email newsletter...