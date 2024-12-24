Govt consults on 2030 ICE ban, but won’t be asking drivers

The government has launched its promised consultation into the ZEV Mandate, which enforces targets for the proportion of each manufacturer’s annual new-car sales that must be zero-emission cars. But while it wants to hear the views of automotive and charging industry firms, drivers are once again being left out in the cold.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Transport secretary Heidi Alexander has launched the consultation, which the Department for Transport (DfT) says will ask for industry views on “how to deliver the manifesto commitment to restore the 2030 phase-out date for new purely petrol and diesel cars and make the transition to zero-emissions vehicles a success”.

The DfT says the consultation will “restore clarity” for car makers and the EV charging industry, giving them the confidence to invest. It says industry has been invited to “have a say” on the UK’s approach to the transition, and “how consumers can be supported to make the switch”.

“The consultation is focused on how, not if, we reach the 2030 target”, the DfT’s statement says, adding it wants to give industry a chance to consider how the ZEV Mandate is working already, to have an input into which hybrid types can still be sold alongside EVs between 2030 and 2035, and to offer ideas for any other measures to help make the government’s transition plan a success.

“Employing 152,000 people and adding £19 billion to our economy, the UK’s automotive industry is a huge asset to our nation — and the transition to electric is an unprecedented opportunity to attract investment, harness British innovation, and deliver growth for generations to come,” said the transport secretary. “Yet over the last few years, our automotive industry has been stifled by a lack of certainty and direction. This Government will change that.

“Drivers are already embracing EVs faster than ever, with one in four new cars sold in November electric. Today's measures will help us capitalise on the clean energy transition to support thousands of jobs, make the UK a clean energy superpower, and rebuild Britain".

Energy Secretary Ed Miliband said: “Accelerating the transition to electric vehicles will drive forward our clean energy superpower mission and brings huge economic opportunities.

“It will help drivers access cars that are cheaper to run, cut air pollution in our cities and towns, back British manufacturers and provide highly skilled jobs in emerging industries.”

Think about switching to electric? Check out our list of the best electric cars on sale right now...