Stop holding back pothole repair funding, councils tell the government

Local councils are calling on the government to “reconsider” holding back funding for pothole repairs because even the additional cash promised is, according to industry experts, “a fraction of what’s needed to prevent further decline”.

At the tail end of 2024, Chancellor Rachel Reeves doubled down on Labour’s election manifesto pledge to fill one million potholes per year by announcing £500 million in road maintenance funding for 2025 – as a supplement to the £1.1 billion already allocated after the cancellation of the controversial HS2 rail project.

However, sources on the ground say that a large chunk of this cash is still being held back, preventing necessary maintenance from being carried out. While the government has allocated funds to each corner of the country, it has kept back what it describes as ‘built-in incentives’ which will be bestowed upon councils that are deemed to be spending the cash effectively.

Councillor Adam Hug, the transport spokesperson from the Local Government Association, said: “The extra £500 million for local roads this year will help slow [road] deterioration, but we ask the government to reconsider its decision to hold back a quarter of this extra funding, in order to give councils the greater certainty they need.”