UK war on potholes gets a £500 million boost
Government says increased £1.6bn funding package will fill an extra seven million potholes
“A Christmas boost for drivers” is how the Department for Transport describes a £1.6bn funding pledge for local authority roads maintenance budgets in a press release today.
Drivers may wish their own Christmas present budgets were funded by the beneficiaries themselves (taxpayers), and the DfT’s ‘Christmas giveaway’ is not exactly a surprise; the additional £500m ‘bonus’ was previously celebrated by Chancellor Rachel Reeves in October’s Budget.
Treasury paperwork calls the 2025 cash injection “a temporary uplift to local roads maintenance funding”, so spread over the course of the parliament, its impact could be limited. Nonetheless, local councils who have been awarded their share of the pie today have welcomed the extra £500m, as have senior Government figures relishing the chance to divert attention from freezing grannies in the Christmas music charts.
“Broken roads can risk lives and cost families hundreds if not thousands of pounds on repairs. That’s a cost which can easily be avoided by investing properly in our roads,” said Prime Minister, Sir Keir Starmer, adding: “Through our Plan for Change we’re determined to put more money back into the pockets of hardworking people and improve living standards. That’s why we’re giving councils funding to repair our roads and get Britain moving again – with a clear expectation that they get on with the job.”
Transport Secretary, Heidi Alexander, said: “Millions will drive home for Christmas today, but too many will have to endure an obstacle course to reach their loved ones. Potholes damage cars and make pedestrians and cyclists less safe. We are investing £1.6 billion to fix up to seven million more potholes next year.
“This government is firmly on the side of drivers. Every area of England will get extra cash to tackle this problem once and for all. We have gone beyond our manifesto commitment to back motorists and help raise living standards in every part of the country.”
However, the Asphalt Industry Alliance – the trade body representing companies that fix our roads – sounded a note of caution about Alexander’s claim to be tackling the problem “once and for all”.
“Less than half our local roads are currently in a good state of repair, so today’s announcement detailing how local roads spending will be allocated will be well received by all relying on the local road network to drive home this Christmas,” said AIA chair David Giles.
“However, this cash injection will do little to help local authorities plan for the long term rather than just repeatedly filling in potholes. And, the funds concerned remain a fraction of what’s needed to prevent further decline.
“Our wish for the New Year is that this is a precursor to a multi-year ringfenced commitment from the Government to local roads. This will help to ensure better value for money for the public funds allocated and help to ensure we have a local road network that is safe, keeps people connected and supports economic growth.”
