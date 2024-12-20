UK war on potholes gets a £500 million boost

Transport Secretary, Heidi Alexander, said: “Millions will drive home for Christmas today, but too many will have to endure an obstacle course to reach their loved ones. Potholes damage cars and make pedestrians and cyclists less safe. We are investing £1.6 billion to fix up to seven million more potholes next year.

“This government is firmly on the side of drivers. Every area of England will get extra cash to tackle this problem once and for all. We have gone beyond our manifesto commitment to back motorists and help raise living standards in every part of the country.”

However, the Asphalt Industry Alliance – the trade body representing companies that fix our roads – sounded a note of caution about Alexander’s claim to be tackling the problem “once and for all”.

“Less than half our local roads are currently in a good state of repair, so today’s announcement detailing how local roads spending will be allocated will be well received by all relying on the local road network to drive home this Christmas,” said AIA chair David Giles.

“However, this cash injection will do little to help local authorities plan for the long term rather than just repeatedly filling in potholes. And, the funds concerned remain a fraction of what’s needed to prevent further decline.

“Our wish for the New Year is that this is a precursor to a multi-year ringfenced commitment from the Government to local roads. This will help to ensure better value for money for the public funds allocated and help to ensure we have a local road network that is safe, keeps people connected and supports economic growth.”

