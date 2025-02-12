Explosion of used EV sales signifies “strong appetite”, says UK motor industry

Sales of used electric cars have recently exploded by over 50 per cent, with industry officials pointing to a “strong appetite” for cheap EVs, but warning that such a positive trajectory won’t continue without “meaningful fiscal incentives to stimulate consumer demand”.

Figures from the UK’s Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) show that over the course of last year, more than 188,000 used EVs were bought and sold, marking a significant 57.4 per cent increase year-on-year compared with 2023.

As a result, electric cars now make up around 2.5 per cent of all used car sales; that might not seem like a lot, but if you consider the fact that EVs only really exploded in popularity in the last few years and thus very few are on the second-hand market compared with petrol and diesel cars, then these figures instead look quite promising in terms of the electrification of British roads.

This surge in sales comes as part of a 25-month growth in the number of used car transactions, with 7,643,180 vehicles changing hands in 2024 – a 5.5 per cent uplift over the previous year. Sales of hybrid and plug-in hybrid cars saw similar, if not quite as substantial, spikes in sales, rising 39 per cent and 32 per cent respectively.