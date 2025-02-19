Danger! Brake dust revealed to be more toxic than diesel fumes

Particulates generated by brake dust can be more toxic to humans than diesel emissions – that’s the conclusion of a recent study by the University of Southampton which shines a light on the often overlooked health impacts caused by all cars, including EVs.

University scientists analysed particulate matter – microscopic particles within the air which can enter your lungs and bloodstream, potentially causing damage – from four different types of brake pads: copper-enriched non-asbestos organic, low metallic, semi-metallic and hybrid-ceramic.

After collecting brake dust from each one, the team exposed it to sample cells matching those found within human lungs. The results showed that pads utilising non-asbestos organic and ceramic materials caused high levels of oxidative stress (an imbalance of chemicals which can result in tissue damage) and inflammation – symptoms that lead to as many as four million deaths per year worldwide.

In fact, when comparing these results to the health impacts caused by diesel emissions cells – a factor that has ultimately led to the fuel’s decline in popularity in recent years – scientists discovered that the non-asbestos brake pad dust was even more toxic and harmful.

Crucially, the negative implications of non-asbestos organic and ceramic pads were largely attributable to the high concentrations of copper within their composition; subsequent experiments with the copper removed resulted in greatly reduced levels of inflammation and damage.