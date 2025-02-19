Danger! Brake dust revealed to be more toxic than diesel fumes
New research has revealed that dust from non-asbestos organic brake pads containing high concentrations of copper results in lung damage and inflammation
Particulates generated by brake dust can be more toxic to humans than diesel emissions – that’s the conclusion of a recent study by the University of Southampton which shines a light on the often overlooked health impacts caused by all cars, including EVs.
University scientists analysed particulate matter – microscopic particles within the air which can enter your lungs and bloodstream, potentially causing damage – from four different types of brake pads: copper-enriched non-asbestos organic, low metallic, semi-metallic and hybrid-ceramic.
After collecting brake dust from each one, the team exposed it to sample cells matching those found within human lungs. The results showed that pads utilising non-asbestos organic and ceramic materials caused high levels of oxidative stress (an imbalance of chemicals which can result in tissue damage) and inflammation – symptoms that lead to as many as four million deaths per year worldwide.
In fact, when comparing these results to the health impacts caused by diesel emissions cells – a factor that has ultimately led to the fuel’s decline in popularity in recent years – scientists discovered that the non-asbestos brake pad dust was even more toxic and harmful.
Crucially, the negative implications of non-asbestos organic and ceramic pads were largely attributable to the high concentrations of copper within their composition; subsequent experiments with the copper removed resulted in greatly reduced levels of inflammation and damage.
Thankfully, the most popular type of brake pad (semi-metallic) was found to be less harmful than its non-asbestos and ceramic counterparts. Even so, the project’s supervisor, Professor Matthew Loxham, explained: “This research has important implications for health and future policy because as we switch from diesel and petrol-powered cars to electric vehicles, non-exhaust particle emissions will remain.”
Loxham continued, warning that: “Non-exhaust emissions could increase over time due to electric vehicles being heavier than combustion engine vehicles and creating greater friction.”
Speaking to Auto Express, chief executive of Electric Vehicle Association England, Vicky Edmonds, was keen to point out that there is an “extensive, well-established body of evidence showing whole life cycle emissions for EVs to be less impactful on the environment compared to diesel exhaust cars in particular”.
Edmonds continued: “Whilst it's important to remember emissions do not only occur at the tailpipe, it would be premature and potentially misguided to conclude from this report that electric vehicles aren’t the way forward to drastically and urgently reduce transport emissions from the UK’s most emitting sector.”
It’s worth noting that EVs do tend to use their brakes less, due to a reliance on regenerative braking most of the time to slow down. Nevertheless, researchers at the University of Southampton concluded that the current laws surrounding non-tailpipe emissions are “inadequate” and “largely unregulated”, calling for “targeted legislation to protect public health”.
