Keyless car theft devices outlawed at last, as police get new powers to track stolen vehicles

A new law has finally made the devices used in keyless car thefts illegal and granted police additional powers to enter premises to search for and seize stolen vehicles that have been electronically tracked.

Until now, merely possessing gadgets like a signal jammer or relay that can be used in vehicle thefts technically wasn't illegal, just the use of them.

The Crime and Policing Act 2026 has now made it a criminal offence to make, possess, import, adapt, supply or offer to supply the types of electronic devices which could be used to steal a vehicle or anything in a vehicle. Being convicted of these acts leaves offenders liable for an unlimited fine, up to five years in prison or both.

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Signal relay, repeater or amplifier devices essentially pick up the signal from the fobs on keyless cars and replicate it, tricking the car into believing the key is nearby. This allows criminals to remotely unlock and start cars without needing to break into the owner’s house. Meanwhile, signal jammers interfere with the signals from key fobs and even vehicle trackers, unlocking the cars and concealing their location after they are driven away.

Another type of gadget the new law targets are CAN bus injection devices. These physically connect to a car and then inject fabricated signals directly into its software systems. They allow the car to be unlocked and started without a key being present.