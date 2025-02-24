Keyless car theft devices outlawed at last, as police get new powers to track stolen vehicles
It’s now illegal to possess the types of the gadgets often used by gangs to steal cars, thanks to new Crime and Policing Bill
A new law has finally made the devices used in keyless car thefts illegal and granted police additional powers to enter premises to search for and seize stolen vehicles that have been electronically tracked.
Until now, merely possessing gadgets like a signal jammer or relay that can be used in vehicle thefts technically wasn't illegal, just the use of them.
The Crime and Policing Act 2026 has now made it a criminal offence to make, possess, import, adapt, supply or offer to supply the types of electronic devices which could be used to steal a vehicle or anything in a vehicle. Being convicted of these acts leaves offenders liable for an unlimited fine, up to five years in prison or both.
Signal relay, repeater or amplifier devices essentially pick up the signal from the fobs on keyless cars and replicate it, tricking the car into believing the key is nearby. This allows criminals to remotely unlock and start cars without needing to break into the owner’s house. Meanwhile, signal jammers interfere with the signals from key fobs and even vehicle trackers, unlocking the cars and concealing their location after they are driven away.
Another type of gadget the new law targets are CAN bus injection devices. These physically connect to a car and then inject fabricated signals directly into its software systems. They allow the car to be unlocked and started without a key being present.
Devices like these can be purchased online and are often passed around by organised crime groups in the UK. In its factsheet setting out the Bill, the Home Office said: “A significant proportion of vehicle theft is driven by organised crime groups, which costs hundreds of millions of pounds in social and economic harm each year.
“There is a demand for stolen vehicles, which means this is a highly attractive and lucrative area for criminals to gain profit from selling stolen vehicles and vehicle parts.”
The Home Office did note that there are some legitimate uses for these devices, like boosting mobile phone signals in areas where they’re weak, but very few. So those with valid reasons for possessing them should be able to prove it.
Data shows there were almost 122,000 cases of car theft reported in England and Wales between April 2024 and March 2025, with a suspect failing to be identified in more than 92,000 of them. Meanwhile, the Metropolitan Police Service estimates that in London, electronic devices are used in approximately 60 per cent of vehicle theft.
The AA's president, Edmund King, commented on the new law: "Strengthening the penalties for thieves caught carrying signal jammers is an important measure which is widely supported. Too many cars are stolen to order and literally ‘gone in 60 seconds’ by crooks using signal jammers.
"While 'smash and grab' car crime has declined, those using modern techniques has increased, so it is right that the law keeps pace. It could also help bring down insurance premiums as every claim for a stolen vehicle adds pounds to everyone's premiums."
Chief research and operations officer for Thatcham Research Richard Billyeald also welcomed the new measures for tackling vehicle theft, but similarly warned that organised gangs adapt quickly to new scenarios.
“The casual theft and joyriding of the 1980s and 1990s has all but disappeared, with manufacturers having succeeded in making it very difficult for amateurs to steal modern vehicles,” said Billyeald.
“However, the organised criminal gangs who have replaced them are well-funded and sophisticated in their approach, combining specialist electronic equipment with an international logistics network. Raising vehicle security alone will not prevent thefts and these gangs will adapt their techniques, and we need to be ready for that.”
More action still needed
He added that, while this Bill is “a significant and positive step in the fight against vehicle crime”, further action is needed. Specifically, "Building on this, a broader, joined‑up approach is needed – one that disrupts organised criminal networks, reduces the market for stolen parts, supports vehicle manufacturers who are frequently targeted, and harnesses connected vehicle technology to devalue stolen assets and deter theft.
“Working collaboratively with carmakers to explore how this technology – including the safe and responsible use of remote vehicle inhibition – can reduce the incentive to steal vehicles and make them less attractive to criminals.”
The Bill also creates a new targeted power for the police to enter premises where stolen goods, ranging from mobile phones to cars, have been electronically tracked, where it is not practicable to obtain a warrant. This is designed to enable officers to “quickly investigate theft and tackle prolific offenders in these cases,” according to the Home Office.
It’s intended to facilitate the swift seizure of stolen property. But also to address the concerns “frequently raised by victims, the media and police themselves that victims of theft, including snatch theft and pickpocketing, or personal robbery are able to track stolen devices or vehicles, using GPS trackers or apps such as Apple’s ‘Find My’, but on reporting the crime and sharing this information police are not always able to take action.”
The Crime and Policing Act 2026 is designed to help police in England and Wales combat a number of issues, not just vehicle thefts. It also includes measures targeting shoplifting, knife crime, child sexual abuse, terrorism and violence against women.
Buy a car with Auto Express. Our nationwide dealer network has some fantastic cars on offer right now with new, used and leasing deals to choose from...