Best car GPS trackers 2024

You don’t need to be James Bond to want a tracking device in your car. Besides its obvious role in finding a stolen vehicle, a GPS transmitter will help you keep an eye on people driving your car, such as teenagers or airport valet parkers. It could also help you remember where you’ve parked or keep track of your journeys so you can claim back the miles on business expenses claims.

While car insurance-approved trackers need professional fitting, simpler DIY devices will send GPS location data to a smartphone app. We’ve tried a selection here from across the price spectrum. All but the Apple AirTag use mobile data networks to send information to your smartphone or desktop computer. This means they will require an ongoing subscription, but there are often discounts for paying up front for months or even years.

Which device should you track down?

How we tested them

We chose trackers that use a variety of installation methods and connection types. These include devices that quickly plug into the car’s OBD port to take power, and others that can be powered by a simple connection to the car’s battery. They were fitted as per the instructions and driven to various locations, including areas with patchy mobile network coverage.