UK trial of super-strong graphene roads could win the pothole war

The strongest material ever measured has already been proposed as the basis for a 22,000-mile ‘space elevator’ to the heavens, but now graphene has found a more down-to-earth use as the latest weapon in the battle against potholes.

It’s early days, but the revolutionary material - a honeycomb of carbon atoms 200 times stronger than steel that can stretch to over twice its own length - has been incorporated into a road surfacing material. The two companies behind the innovation, graphene specialist Universal Matter and Tarmac, have rolled out the first-ever stretch of UK public road using a graphene enhanced asphalt.

The hope is that by adding graphene to asphalt, roads will have a longer lifespan and be more resistant to damage caused by traffic or weather, and thus ultimately help in the so-far losing battle the nation is fighting against potholes. The additive is said to reduce developments such as ruts and cracks over time, limiting the appearance of potholes and giving drivers a smoother ride for longer.

“It’s an exciting day for the business globally because it represents a real step forward for the product,” said Andy Gent, commercial director for the graphene firm. “It’s great to see it taken from the lab stage to full road application. This product has great potential, and we are delighted that Tarmac agreed to participate.”

The mix has been laid first on a new entrance road at Flatts Lane Country Park on the outskirts of Middlesborough, with the support of Redcar & Cleveland Borough Council.

“This is fantastic news for our area, showcasing the innovation and expertise of businesses right here in Redcar and Cleveland,” said a spokesperson for the council’s highways department. “We take pride in being at the forefront of sustainable, cutting-edge technology that not only improves our roads but also benefits motorists and the environment.”

It’s not the first time graphene-enhanced asphalt has been laid, because it’s been trialled in car parks in North America, but it is the first use of the material on a public road anywhere in the world.

