Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

UK trial of super-strong graphene roads could win the pothole war

The futuristic carbon material has been added to a new road in Middlesborough, in a world-first public road trial

By:Chris Rosamond
6 Mar 2025
Pothole repair

The strongest material ever measured has already been proposed as the basis for a 22,000-mile ‘space elevator’ to the heavens, but now graphene has found a more down-to-earth use as the latest weapon in the battle against potholes.

It’s early days, but the revolutionary material - a honeycomb of carbon atoms 200 times stronger than steel that can stretch to over twice its own length - has been incorporated into a road surfacing material. The two companies behind the innovation, graphene specialist Universal Matter and Tarmac, have rolled out the first-ever stretch of UK public road using a graphene enhanced asphalt.

The hope is that by adding graphene to asphalt, roads will have a longer lifespan and be more resistant to damage caused by traffic or weather, and thus ultimately help in the so-far losing battle the nation is fighting against potholes. The additive is said to reduce developments such as ruts and cracks over time, limiting the appearance of potholes and giving drivers a smoother ride for longer. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

“It’s an exciting day for the business globally because it represents a real step forward for the product,” said Andy Gent, commercial director for the graphene firm. “It’s great to see it taken from the lab stage to full road application. This product has great potential, and we are delighted that Tarmac agreed to participate.”

The mix has been laid first on a new entrance road at Flatts Lane Country Park on the outskirts of Middlesborough, with the support of Redcar & Cleveland Borough Council.

“This is fantastic news for our area, showcasing the innovation and expertise of businesses right here in Redcar and Cleveland,” said a spokesperson for the council’s highways department. “We take pride in being at the forefront of sustainable, cutting-edge technology that not only improves our roads but also benefits motorists and the environment.”

It’s not the first time graphene-enhanced asphalt has been laid, because it’s been trialled in car parks in North America, but it is the first use of the material on a public road anywhere in the world.

Subscribe to the UK's favourite car magazine: get Auto Express delivered every week...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Chris Rosamond
Current affairs and features editor

Chris covers all aspects of motoring life for Auto Express. Over a long career he has contributed news and car reviews to brands such as Autocar, WhatCar?, PistonHeads, Goodwood and The Motor Trader.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

Council targets car owners for parking on their own driveway
Polestar 2 connected to a wallbox charger on a driveway

Council targets car owners for parking on their own driveway

London council demands huge fees from drivers who want to ‘cross the kerb illegally’
News
4 Mar 2025
Jaguar boss: we didn’t mean to alienate our owners
Jaguar advert

Jaguar boss: we didn’t mean to alienate our owners

Here’s the inside story of how an auto company broke the internet – and the car that’s coming next
News
5 Mar 2025
Car Deal of the Day: Jaecoo 7 newcomer offers an appealing family SUV package for just £243 a month
Jaecoo 7 - full front

Car Deal of the Day: Jaecoo 7 newcomer offers an appealing family SUV package for just £243 a month

The new Jaecoo 7 has Range Rover-inspired looks at an appealing price. It’s our Deal of the Day for 2 March
News
2 Mar 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content